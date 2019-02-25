Pinebridge Investments LP Raised Allison Transmission Hldgs I Com (ALSN) Position by $6.84 Million; Botty Investors Holds Holding in A T & T (T)

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I Com (ALSN) by 96.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 131,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 267,341 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.91 million, up from 135,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $50.47. About 996,491 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 3.67% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 07/05/2018 – Allison Transmission honored with membership in environmental stewardship program; 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION REPORTS FRED BOHLEY AS NEXT CFO; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS TO AMEND TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – AMENDMENT REFINANCED APPROXIMATELY $1,176 MLN OF TERM LOAN DEBT DUE SEPTEMBER 23, 2022; 19/04/2018 – DJ Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALSN); 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REPAY $400 MLN OF TERM B-3 LOAN, AMONG OTHERS; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission announces Fred Bohley as next CFO; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 06/03/2018 – FITCH RATES ALLISON TRANSMISSION’S PROPOSED NOTES ‘BB’/’RR4’; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q Net $151M

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 479.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 124,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,916 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.03M, up from 25,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.15. About 23.36M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q EPS 75c; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE APRIL 10, 2018; 27/03/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVE RESUMES TESTIMONY IN AT&T MERGER TRIAL; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 11/05/2018 – Jonathan Landay: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 10/05/2018 – `No’ Cohen Inquiries to FCC on Net Neutrality on AT&T’s Behalf; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Justice Department urges judge to block AT&T-Time Warner merger; 21/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ACER SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT T$237.3 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $5.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust Comp Software (XSW) by 7,600 shares to 1,300 shares, valued at $118,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc Com (NYSE:IVR) by 24,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,172 shares, and cut its stake in Haverty Furniture Inc Com (NYSE:HVT).

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $34.42 million activity. Harker William R also sold $101,520 worth of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) on Friday, January 18. Another trade for 4,470 shares valued at $228,879 was made by Scroggins Eric C. on Monday, September 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 21 investors sold ALSN shares while 111 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 122.71 million shares or 5.24% less from 129.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 17,771 are held by Strategic Global Advsrs Ltd. Northern Trust holds 647,122 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Clark Estates Incorporated Ny accumulated 0.75% or 96,000 shares. Reliance Trust Com Of Delaware invested in 0.03% or 4,177 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 122,744 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Co, a Washington-based fund reported 290,188 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 130 shares. Petrus Trust Lta holds 6,279 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest holds 0.06% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) or 128,100 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd owns 13,773 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,847 shares. State Street Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Bokf Na has 0.06% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 42,166 shares. Stifel reported 0.02% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Commercial Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 1.90M shares.

More notable recent Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Allison Transmission Running Over The Bears – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Class 8 truck orders fall in November – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Allison Transmission Holdings: Good Stock, Bad Price – Seeking Alpha” on January 27, 2018. More interesting news about Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Jack Henry & Associates, American Axle & Manufacturing, Terex, CURO Group, Allison Transmission, and MicroStrategy â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For February 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Botty Investors Llc, which manages about $342.21 million and $367.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,500 shares to 8,917 shares, valued at $17.86M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Strategic Advsr Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 177,844 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter owns 316,019 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt invested in 559,457 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Frontier Invest Mngmt reported 145,762 shares. Foster Motley has 0.35% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Co has 0.12% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 14,042 shares. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 2.23 million shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Communications holds 0.37% or 78,148 shares in its portfolio. Towercrest Cap Management holds 0.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 8,625 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Lc invested 0.1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Addison holds 0.2% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 7,784 shares. Crow Point Ltd Liability Corp holds 525,000 shares or 3.03% of its portfolio. House Limited Com holds 7,958 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.84% or 4.01 million shares. Hilltop Holding reported 0.73% stake.