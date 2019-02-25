Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Lowered Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $385,584; Blackstone Group LP (Put) (BX) Stock Value Declined While Rmb Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 3,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 70,033 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.19 million, down from 73,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $171.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $115.25. About 8.74 million shares traded or 6.78% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (Put) (BX) by 4572.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 457,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 468,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.82 million, up from 10,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 3.48M shares traded. The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) has declined 4.51% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 13/03/2018 – China’s Sovereign Fund Sells Out of Pre-Crisis Blackstone Investment; 13/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID AMONG FIRMS WEIGHING OFFER FOR LASALLE REIT; 04/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE: VEHICLE HAS ANCHOR $20B CONTRIBUTION BY PIF; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone exits Hilton after 11 years; 14/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE-BACKED GEMS SAID TO PLAN LONDON IPO OVER STAKE SALE; 30/04/2018 – Blackstone push into subprime car loans; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-lndiabulls to sell 50 pct stake in Mumbai office assets to Blackstone – Mint; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY; 08/05/2018 – Sir John Hood to Join Blackstone’s Board of Directors

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57M and $247.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 50,490 shares to 53,562 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 insider sales for $11.46 million activity. IGER ROBERT A also sold $5.73 million worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Friday, November 9. WOODFORD BRENT sold 4 shares worth $451. 42 shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N, worth $4,737 on Tuesday, January 15.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Disney’s (NYSE: DIS) Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land work continues toward big debut in Orlando – Orlando Business Journal – Orlando Business Journal” on January 28, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Hot destination: Florida welcomes record number of visitors in 2018 – Orlando Business Journal” published on February 21, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Disney (NYSE: DIS) gives update on new Skyliner gondola system in Orlando – Orlando Business Journal – Orlando Business Journal” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Here’s what Disney’s (NYSE: DIS) Bob Iger thinks about gambling for the media giant – Orlando Business Journal – Orlando Business Journal” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “The Walt Disney Co. theme parks rake in good returns for Q1 – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lederer Associate Investment Counsel Ca has invested 2.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Karpus Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hrt Fin Lc stated it has 97,440 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. Vontobel Asset holds 2.17% or 2.36 million shares in its portfolio. Covington Management invested in 197,151 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Us National Bank & Trust De accumulated 1.25 million shares or 0.42% of the stock. Eagle Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 26,193 shares. Private Ocean Lc invested in 0.12% or 2,214 shares. Roberts Glore And Co Il invested in 7,791 shares. Lvm Capital Management Limited Mi has invested 2.34% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 5,221 shares. Moreover, Hudson Valley Advsr Adv has 0.98% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 36,099 shares. Bryn Mawr has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tompkins invested 0.64% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.24, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold BX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 300.87 million shares or 0.72% more from 298.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Telemus Capital Limited Com holds 20,822 shares. Amer Advsrs Ltd Co owns 6,580 shares. Tiger Ltd accumulated 888,247 shares or 3.39% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 31,657 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. M&R Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.1% or 12,170 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 364,850 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) or 226,019 shares. Ruggie Capital Group Inc reported 8,987 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Washington Tru Bancorporation reported 1,000 shares. The New York-based Focused Wealth Mngmt has invested 1.11% in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX). Ariel Invs Limited Liability Com reported 1.06M shares stake. Iat Reinsurance reported 0.56% in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.14% or 4.04 million shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 2.51% in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX). Arrow Financial Corp has 800 shares.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $4.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,548 shares to 169,544 shares, valued at $24.64 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

More notable recent The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zayo still on decline; Sachem Head presses for sale – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Recent Analysis Shows NVIDIA, Molson Coors Brewing, Invacare, The Blackstone Group, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and Tech Data Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Q4 DE per share, revenue falls – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Blackstone Infrastructure Partners (BX) to Acquire Controlling Interest in Tallgrass Energy (TGE) – StreetInsider.com” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Strong Buy Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 5% – Investorplace.com” with publication date: February 11, 2019.