Pink Taxi Token (PTT) targets $0.0001921975 while having 21.36% rise on February 24-25

It was good day for Pink Taxi Token (PTT), as it jumped by $3.07516E-05 or 21.36%, touching $0.000174725. Global Cryptocoin Experts believe that Pink Taxi Token (PTT) is looking for the $0.0001921975 goal. According to 6 analysts could reach $0.00034767311604577. The highest price was $0.0001901008 and lowest of $0.0001439734 for February 24-25. The open was $0.0001439734. It last traded at LBank exchange.

For a month, Pink Taxi Token (PTT) tokens went up 44.40% from $0.000121 for coin. For 100 days PTT is down -43.98% from $0.0003119. It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. Pink Taxi Token (PTT) has 50.00M coins mined with the market cap $8,736. It has 50.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 19/06/2018. The Crypto PTT has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Pink Taxi is an established women-only taxi. The core idea of this service is to provide a safe transportation facility to female passengers and provide a respectable platform for their employment where they feel like they, too, can make a difference in the world. Over the past few years in operations Pink Taxi has provided a portable application to clients to locate an authorized driver, and drivers to deal with their business all the more effectively.

PTT is an Ethereum-based token that will serve for all the transactions on Pink Taxi.