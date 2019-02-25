Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Reaches $93.04 52-Week High; Intercept Pharmaceuticals Has 1.25 Sentiment

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.02, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 76 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 61 sold and decreased their equity positions in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 18.21 million shares, down from 19.65 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 44 Increased: 39 New Position: 37.

The stock of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) hit a new 52-week high and has $97.69 target or 5.00% above today’s $93.04 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $10.43B company. The 1-year high was reported on Feb, 25 by Barchart.com. If the $97.69 price target is reached, the company will be worth $521.40 million more. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $93.04. About 491,940 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 1.02% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 20/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP – ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY MAY OFFER AND SELL UNSECURED DEBT SECURITIES FROM TIME TO TIME IN ONE OR MORE OFFERINGS; 15/03/2018 – Day & Zimmermann Awarded Maintenance Contract at Largest Power Production Plant in the U.S; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 Consolidated Earned Return on Avg Common Equity Topping 9.5%; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q EPS 3c

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. The company has market cap of $2.79 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate is obeticholic acid , a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). It currently has negative earnings. The firm is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia.

The stock increased 0.86% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $94.15. About 829,337 shares traded or 2.24% up from the average. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT) has risen 72.45% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 26/03/2018 – Intercept Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICPT); 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Worldwide Ocaliva Net Sales $170M-$185M; 13/04/2018 – ICPT: SOME PATIENTS TREATED WITH OCA HAD REGRESSION OF FIBROSIS; 04/04/2018 – ICPT SEES 1Q TOTAL OCALIVA PRESCRIPTIONS FILLED CONSISTENT W/4Q; 10/04/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PRICING OF UPSIZED $250M; 09/03/2018 INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC ICPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT REPORTS CONCURRENT PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHRS; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – 2018 WORLDWIDE OCALIVA NET SALES CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $170 MLN AND $185 MLN

Sarissa Capital Management Lp holds 7.18% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 257,500 shares. Bb Biotech Ag owns 545,719 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc has 1.79% invested in the company for 312,627 shares. The Colorado-based Elk Creek Partners Llc has invested 1.6% in the stock. Opus Point Partners Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 3,998 shares.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company has market cap of $10.43 billion. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. It has a 20.67 P/E ratio. The firm serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 33 investors sold Pinnacle West Capital Corporation shares while 124 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 89.43 million shares or 0.18% more from 89.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 9,085 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,095 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Company, New York-based fund reported 16,322 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 156,324 shares. Reilly Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Prudential Fincl Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Geode Capital Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 1.41 million shares. Gw Henssler And Associate Limited stated it has 0.53% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company invested 0.02% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Swiss Commercial Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Amalgamated Natl Bank invested 0.04% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 9,189 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru Corp holds 1.38 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsr L P holds 13,390 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors owns 6,461 shares.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.37 million activity. $294,750 worth of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) was sold by Danner Denise R. $428,734 worth of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) was sold by BEMENT ROBERT S on Thursday, December 13. BRANDT DONALD E also sold $1.41 million worth of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) shares. On Thursday, December 13 FROETSCHER DANIEL T sold $235,848 worth of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) or 2,558 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Pinnacle West Capital had 10 analyst reports since September 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of PNW in report on Wednesday, January 30 to “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, November 19 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, September 17 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, September 11 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of PNW in report on Monday, October 1 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, October 12. The company was maintained on Friday, September 21 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 19 by Goldman Sachs. Goldman Sachs downgraded Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) on Friday, January 11 to “Neutral” rating.