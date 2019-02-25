Pl Capital Advisors Increased By $5.33 Million Its Citigroup (C) Stake; One Gas (OGS)’s Sentiment Is 1.05

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased Citigroup (C) stake by 78.89% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pl Capital Advisors Llc acquired 75,000 shares as Citigroup (C)’s stock declined 18.04%. The Pl Capital Advisors Llc holds 170,068 shares with $12.20M value, up from 95,068 last quarter. Citigroup now has $153.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $65.01. About 619,172 shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Tangible Book Value $61.02/Share; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE US ARE DWDP, FMC AND ALB; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 29/03/2018 – GHANA SAYS ANGLOGOLD’S OBUASI PLAN LACKS LOCAL CONTENT: CITI FM; 14/05/2018 – Noble Corp Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT COMMENTS ON CARD DEAL AT ANNUAL MEETING; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP UK GENDER PAY GAP WIDENS TO 67% FOR BONUSES ON AVG; 10/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH ENDS COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

One Gas Inc (OGS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 108 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 103 sold and decreased holdings in One Gas Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 37.43 million shares, down from 37.76 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding One Gas Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 83 Increased: 65 New Position: 43.

It closed at $86.83 lastly. It is up 10.65% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.65% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 Net $156M-Net $168M; 10/05/2018 – One Gas at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Operating Income $130.3 Million; 19/04/2018 – DJ ONE Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGS); 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q EPS $1.72; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.20; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Net $90.8M; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Affirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs

Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 0.86% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. for 283,675 shares. Albert D Mason Inc owns 13,295 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co has 0.73% invested in the company for 588,750 shares. The Missouri-based Scout Investments Inc. has invested 0.73% in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, a New York-based fund reported 833,649 shares.

More notable recent ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Only 4 Days Left Before ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on February 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “ONE Gas Inc (OGS) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on February 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For February 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “ONE Gas’ (OGS) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat – Zacks.com” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is ONE Gas (OGS) Up 3.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Zacks.com” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

ONE Gas, Inc. operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.56 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It has a 26.31 P/E ratio. It distributes natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial, transportation, and wholesale and public authority customers.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. 5,420 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares with value of $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford. Whitaker Michael had sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708.

Among 6 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Citigroup had 7 analyst reports since September 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, January 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, January 8. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, September 27 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, January 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Standpoint Research to “Hold”. Jefferies upgraded the shares of C in report on Friday, February 22 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Standpoint Research on Wednesday, December 26. The company was maintained on Friday, December 7 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Heartland Consultants stated it has 3,537 shares. Natl Registered Inv Advisor Inc reported 14,750 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Hilltop Holdg holds 7,473 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Boyar Asset Mngmt holds 1.56% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 31,877 shares. Dakota Wealth Management stated it has 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Monetary Mngmt Gp Inc reported 5,775 shares. Art Advsr Lc stated it has 0.16% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Guggenheim Capital Ltd owns 307,766 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 74,544 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holdg Ltd invested in 0.02% or 8,884 shares. Maltese Lc accumulated 245,000 shares. Pnc Financial, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.01M shares. Somerset Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 44,395 shares. Pennsylvania-based Rockshelter Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 4.8% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).