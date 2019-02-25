Platform Specialty Prods Cor (PAH) Holder Private Management Group Has Lowered Its Stake; Foster & Motley Decreased Its Deluxe (DLX) Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Platform Specialty Prods Cor (PAH) by 19.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 435,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.81 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.59 million, down from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Platform Specialty Prods Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.24. About 2.52 million shares traded or 12.23% up from the average. Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) has risen 14.94% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PAH News: 10/05/2018 – Platform Specialty at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 22/04/2018 – DJ Platform Specialty Products Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAH); 20/03/2018 Platform Specialty Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 15/05/2018 – Platform Specialty at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – MARTIN E. FRANKLIN – HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 5.1 PCT STAKE IN PLATFORM SPECIALTY PRODUCTS CORP AS OF DECEMBER 18, 2017 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PLATFORM SPECIALTY 1Q ADJ EPS 21C, EST. 19C; 09/05/2018 – Platform Specialty Products Corporation Announces the Closing of its Acquisition of HiTech Korea Co., Ltd by MacDermid Performa; 03/05/2018 – Platform Specialty 1Q EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – Platform Specialty 1Q Net $37.3M; 24/04/2018 – Platform Specialty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 31.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 8,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,478 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.11 million, down from 28,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $49.48. About 28,531 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 40.09% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.09% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SAYS LEE SCHRAM WILL RETIRE AS CEO; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Rev $491.9M; 21/03/2018 – DLX IN 5-YR $950M REVOLVER PACT, SUBJECT TO RISE TO MAX $1.43B; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q REV. $491.9M; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE BUYS LOGOMIX FOR $43M IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $492 TO $499; 21/03/2018 – DELUXE CORP – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 21, 2023; 30/03/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Deluxe hires ad agency Nina Hale; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $491.9 MLN VS $487.8 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $666.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 17,393 shares to 22,461 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 5,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Since November 7, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $200,314 activity. Bush Keith A had bought 2,020 shares worth $100,192.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold DLX shares while 95 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 39.88 million shares or 6.53% less from 42.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cubic Asset Management Ltd has 0.33% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 20,885 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt holds 10,710 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zpr Inv Mngmt has 6,937 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. State Street Corp owns 1.61M shares. New Vernon Cap Ii Ltd Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,410 shares. 40,885 are held by Sfe Inv Counsel. Fmr Llc invested in 2.25M shares. Aurora Invest Counsel invested in 0.94% or 34,560 shares. 64,414 are owned by Secor Capital Advsr Limited Partnership. Moreover, Covington Capital Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 7,120 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.02% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 11,200 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 151,978 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 30,597 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr Incorporated has 20,805 shares.

Since November 5, 2018, it had 13 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $482.67 million activity. FRANKLIN MARTIN E also bought $2.19M worth of Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) on Friday, December 14. Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. sold $474.20 million worth of stock or 40.45 million shares. Shares for $500,000 were bought by Capps John Edward on Thursday, December 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PAH shares while 62 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 247.08 million shares or 0.26% less from 247.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0% in Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH). Hartford Investment Mngmt Company owns 0.01% invested in Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) for 32,639 shares. 108,550 were reported by Prudential Fincl. Benchmark Cap holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) for 12,500 shares. Raymond James & Assocs owns 0.01% invested in Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) for 509,375 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association reported 39,794 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 409,151 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 0.02% in Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH). Blair William And Il holds 0.01% or 150,200 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com accumulated 911,495 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Lc reported 0.05% stake. State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH). Walleye Trading has 0% invested in Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) for 17,819 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corporation has 715,854 shares. Tower Capital Limited Co (Trc) owns 600 shares.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $2.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 36,580 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $24.11M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 389,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 858,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Street Pptys Corp (NYSEMKT:FSP).