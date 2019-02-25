Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. (EAGL) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAGL) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Capitol Investment Corp. IV N/A 0.00 1.29M -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and Capitol Investment Corp. IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and Capitol Investment Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors at 42.45% and 48.61% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. -0.5% 1.32% 2.88% 0% 0% 2.67% Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.2% 0.5% 1.32% 2.56% 0% 3.31%

For the past year Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Capitol Investment Corp. IV

Summary

Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. beats Capitol Investment Corp. IV on 2 of the 3 factors.

Double Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. Double Eagle Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.