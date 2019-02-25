Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) Contrasting side by side

Both Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. N/A 2185.66 27.98M -0.25 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. N/A 0.00 7.71M -1.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -91.6% -69.9% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.1% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 7.37% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. -8.61% -16.36% -26.34% -29.5% -33.76% -28.48% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -5.19% -36.14% 31.19% 20.18% 2.08% -0.75%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Summary

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.