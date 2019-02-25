PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Comparing side by side

Both PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. N/A 50.37 9.93M -1.14 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 7.94M 83.41 67.54M -1.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights PLx Pharma Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -162.4% -40.7% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -850.63% -70.8% -50.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.68 shows that PLx Pharma Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s 193.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.93 beta.

Liquidity

PLx Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. On the competitive side is, Cara Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4.9 Current Ratio and a 4.9 Quick Ratio. Cara Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PLx Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for PLx Pharma Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Cara Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.67 average price target and a 35.10% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.9% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.2% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.74% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.9% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.87% 5.68% 20.31% -9.07% -41.2% -43.33% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -12.93% -19.69% -21.56% -3.12% 21.12% 29.33%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Cara Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.