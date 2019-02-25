Pnc Financial Services Group Stake in Mohawk Inds (MHK) Has Increased as Stock Value Declined; Credit Agricole S A Increases Position in Adobe (ADBE)

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 11.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 8,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,424 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.63 million, up from 74,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $141.51. About 359,209 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 57.20% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – Correct: Mohawk Sees 2Q Adj EPS $3.89-Adj EPS $3.98, Not EPS; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Adj EPS $3.01; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Mohawk Industries; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – Mohawk Fine Papers Purchases Crane Stationery

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 94.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 26,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,844 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.81 million, up from 28,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $258.93. About 1.22 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $105.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 446,776 shares to 15.30 million shares, valued at $1.30 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 105,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 384,391 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 65 investors sold MHK shares while 150 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 53.84 million shares or 5.39% less from 56.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Geode Capital Ltd Llc reported 750,618 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Ltd Com reported 135,063 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt holds 3,805 shares. Weitz Mngmt holds 98,080 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Cwm Llc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 36,573 shares. Fmr Ltd owns 0.05% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 2.46M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.02% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 40,479 shares. Qs Invsts Lc holds 0% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) or 753 shares. Hudock Cap Group Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). 46,307 are owned by Saybrook Nc. Kbc Gru Nv owns 8,239 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares has invested 0.02% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Smithfield Trust Company accumulated 46 shares or 0% of the stock. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). M&T Comml Bank, a New York-based fund reported 7,243 shares.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 11 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $52.26 million activity. BRUCKMANN BRUCE also bought $117,750 worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) shares. 13,400 shares were sold by LORBERBAUM JEFFREY S, worth $2.50M on Friday, September 14. Patton Rodney David had sold 763 shares worth $95,583. Carson Brian had bought 2,698 shares worth $313,877. $1.37M worth of stock was sold by HELEN SUZANNE L on Monday, November 26. The insider Thiers Bernard sold 5,000 shares worth $950,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Efg Asset (Americas) Corporation invested in 1.68% or 21,736 shares. Mar Vista Prns Llc holds 424,936 shares or 3.37% of its portfolio. Chase Investment Counsel stated it has 4.1% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). South State has 34,476 shares. Dorsey Wright Associate holds 1.09% or 22,167 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability reported 0.38% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 466,139 shares. Harbour Invest Mgmt Llc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,100 shares. Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Calamos Advsr Lc owns 122,673 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.42% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tiger Eye Lc invested 4.53% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Polar Capital Llp reported 278,238 shares. Prescott Gp Inc Capital Limited Co holds 1,900 shares. Next Fin Group reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $2.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 8,956 shares to 23,362 shares, valued at $4.83M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 642,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,040 shares, and cut its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Since September 19, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 13 sales for $107.07 million activity. Lewnes Ann sold $608,539 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, December 19. The insider GESCHKE CHARLES M sold $4.95M. $16,244 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was bought by Ricks David A on Thursday, December 20. NARAYEN SHANTANU sold $34.32M worth of stock. Shares for $6.00 million were sold by Parasnis Abhay. The insider Morris Donna sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45 million.