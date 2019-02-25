Polaris Wealth Advisers Stake In Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Was Boosted; As Centerstate Bank (CSFL) Stock Price Declined, Banc Funds Co Raised by $1.03 Million Its Position

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Centerstate Bank Corporation (CSFL) by 11.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 36,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 353,833 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.93 million, up from 317,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Centerstate Bank Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.68. About 49,012 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 14.63% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Corporation Announces Acquisition Of Charter Financial Corporation And Expansion Into Vibrant Atlanta Market; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Combined Co Has Pro Forma Assets of $12B, Deposits of $9.5B; 21/04/2018 – DJ CenterState Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSFL); 25/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on CenterState Bank Corporation’s Acquisition of Charter Financial Corporation; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Merger Unanimously Approved by Boards of Charter, CenterState; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-AMENDMENT OF CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF APRIL 8, 2015 TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT TO APRIL 1, 2021; 22/03/2018 – CenterState Bank at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 15/03/2018 CenterState Bank Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 22-23; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – DEAL FOR PER SHARE VALUE OF $22.76 AND AN AGGREGATE DEAL VALUE OF $360.1 MLN; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – ON APRIL 2, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT AND LOAN DOCUMENTS WITH NEXBANK SSB – SEC FILING

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 24.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 11,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,576 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.98 million, up from 46,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $64.76. About 70,255 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has declined 5.86% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS – AWARDED A FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER BY GENERAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY’S C4ISR PROTOTYPING OPERATIONS; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Leidos to its 2018 America’s Best Employers list; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $10.25B-$10.65B; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS GETS DEPT. OF VETERANS IT ORDER W/ POTENTIAL VALUE $472M; 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Net $102M; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Fund Adds CACI, Exits Leidos; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $250M TASK ORDERS 5 YR CONTRACT FROM NGA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Leidos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDOS); 14/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $210M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT ARMY PROGRAM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.41, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LDOS shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 104.32 million shares or 2.66% less from 107.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Massachusetts Ma has invested 0.05% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Regentatlantic Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.38% or 71,783 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 55 shares. Captrust Financial owns 0.05% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 14,700 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 65,880 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Advsr Inc holds 11,432 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Bangor Savings Bank reported 23,285 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 135,488 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP has 28,831 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 28,408 shares stake. Coldstream Capital Management has 0.1% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.04% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) or 117,906 shares. British Columbia Invest Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Schwab Charles Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% or 627,006 shares.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68M and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 254,051 shares to 484 shares, valued at $41,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 30,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,581 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Stock Market Winners From Trump’s State of the Union – Investorplace.com” on February 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Leidos (LDOS) Announces Collaboration with Mayo Clinic to Scale Transformative Innovation to Benefit Patients – StreetInsider.com” published on February 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Government Contractor Is Betting Big on Electronic Warfare – Motley Fool” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Leidos (LDOS) Wins Task Order to Provide Warfighter Readiness Training – StreetInsider.com” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Leidos to Showcase Healthcare Transformation Solutions at HIMSS19 – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Of Long Island Corp. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 22,575 shares to 264,475 shares, valued at $5.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Bancshares Inc. by 28,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,421 shares, and cut its stake in Green Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GNBC).

More notable recent CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why CenterState (CSFL) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on February 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “It’s official: Booze-serving Taco Bell Cantina inks downtown Orlando deal – Orlando Business Journal” published on January 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenterState Bank to acquire National Commerce Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenterState Banks Continues To Leverage Its Strong Florida Franchise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2018.