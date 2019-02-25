PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 1.56M 166.84 74.16M -5.22 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 56.89M 0.93 42.52M -3.98 0.00

In table 1 we can see PolarityTE Inc. and VIVUS Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. -4,753.85% 0% 0% VIVUS Inc. -74.74% 182.8% -15.1%

Volatility & Risk

PolarityTE Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.19. VIVUS Inc. has a 0.71 beta and it is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.5 while its Quick Ratio is 18.4. On the competitive side is, VIVUS Inc. which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. PolarityTE Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to VIVUS Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PolarityTE Inc. and VIVUS Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.2% and 18.3%. PolarityTE Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 35%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of VIVUS Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. -4.26% 1% -26.16% -49.19% -51.72% -38.95% VIVUS Inc. 3.53% -25.82% -37.79% -66.7% -52.05% -41.7%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than VIVUS Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors VIVUS Inc. beats PolarityTE Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.