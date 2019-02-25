Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Comparing side by side

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 34.63M 59.48 353.46M -5.38 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. N/A 0.00 55.10M -1.67 0.00

In table 1 we can see Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1,020.68% -136.3% -69.7% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -44.8% -39.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.6 and 6.5. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc. has 14.8 and 14.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kura Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -0.03% and an $31 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 77.3% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc. has 10.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.39% 9.6% -24.91% -51.31% -60.37% -57.09% Kura Oncology Inc. 8.82% 14.31% -26.88% -19.18% -2.33% -9.67%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Kura Oncology Inc.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.