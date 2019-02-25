Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) to pay $0.26 on Apr 15, 2019; SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD ORDINARY SHA (SEGSF) Shorts Raised By 26.94%

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:APTS) is expected to pay $0.26 on Apr 15, 2019. (NYSE:APTS) shareholders before Mar 14, 2019 will receive the $0.26 dividend. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc’s current price of $15.99 translates into 1.63% yield. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc’s dividend has Mar 15, 2019 as record date. Feb 21, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $15.99 lastly. It is down 28.05% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical APTS News: 16/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment: Board Appoints Vice-Chmn Daniel DuPree to Succeed Williams as Chmn, CEO; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment 1Q Rev $90.4M; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Two Grocery-Anchored Shopping Centers Through its Wholly-Owned S; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Preferred Apartment Communities, Ubiquiti Networks, Infinity Property and Casualty, Cara Therapeutic; 10/05/2018 – PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES INC – FINANCED ACQUISITION UTILIZING A NON-RECOURSE FIRST MORTGAGE BRIDGE LOAN FROM MACQUARIE GROUP; 07/03/2018 Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Recognized as one of Atlanta’s Best Places to Work in 2018; 16/04/2018 – PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES – APPOINTED VICE-CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER DANIEL DUPREE TO SUCCEED WILLIAMS AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO; 12/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Investment in Alexandria, Virginia Multifamily Development; 20/04/2018 – DJ Preferred Apartment Communities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APTS)

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $26,838 activity. 5,500 Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) shares with value of $99,605 were sold by PETERSON TIMOTHY ALAN. Another trade for 1,800 shares valued at $26,838 was made by GRESHAM WILLIAM J JR on Monday, December 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 14 investors sold Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 23.42 million shares or 12.68% more from 20.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0% in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) or 56,483 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt Inc holds 11,220 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hillcrest Asset Llc reported 604,391 shares. Stifel Fin Corporation owns 15,033 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancorp accumulated 71,600 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 45,042 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg holds 0% in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) or 42,767 shares. Us Fincl Bank De reported 21,153 shares. Northern holds 527,998 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teachers Ins And Annuity Association Of America holds 50,310 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon has 365,120 shares. National Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 372,258 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 26,369 shares or 0% of the stock. Sun Life Financial holds 0.03% or 8,895 shares. Voya Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS).

Among 2 analysts covering Preferred Apartment (NYSE:APTS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Preferred Apartment had 2 analyst reports since September 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, December 4, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. , or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. The company has market cap of $669.24 million. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties. It currently has negative earnings. As a secondary strategy, we may acquire or originate senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily related assets and invest a lesser portion of our assets in other real estate related investments, including other income-producing property types, senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in other income-producing property types or membership or partnership interests in other income-producing property types as determined by Preferred Apartment Advisors, LLC, or our Manager, as appropriate for us.