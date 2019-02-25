Prentiss Smith & Co Has Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding; Curtiss Wright Has 1.11 Sentiment

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 17.9% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Prentiss Smith & Co Inc sold 5,439 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 6.33%. The Prentiss Smith & Co Inc holds 24,952 shares with $2.12 million value, down from 30,391 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $332.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $78.4. About 2.05M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FACILITY STARTUP FOR POTENTIAL U.S. GULF COAST PROJECT COULD COME AS EARLY AS 2021; 01/05/2018 – SABIC, EXXONMOBIL CREATE JV FOR PLANNED ETHANE CRACKER IN TEXAS; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Petroleum Could Invest in Future U.S. Shale Wells With Exxon Unit XTO Energy; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Add 13 New Chemical Facilities; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Exxon CEO to invest heavily in mega-projects to dominate oil and natural gas markets – Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – Pump the Permian: Exxon’s Quick-Fire Attempt to Stop the Drop; 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT ORDERS EXXON TO TURN OVER DOCUMENTS IN PROBE; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO GROW NORTH AM/ASIA MANUFACTURING FIVEFOLD; 07/03/2018 – Exxon: Upstream Plans Involve Low-Cost-Of-Supply Investments in U.S. Tight Oil, Deepwater, LNG

Curtiss Wright Corp (CW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.10, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 123 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 111 sold and decreased stakes in Curtiss Wright Corp. The funds in our database now have: 32.07 million shares, down from 32.41 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Curtiss Wright Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 96 Increased: 84 New Position: 39.

Among 7 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 7 analyst reports since September 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale given on Wednesday, December 19. The rating was upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform” on Monday, November 26. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, November 20, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Macquarie Research. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy”.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $6.53 million activity. Schleckser Robert N sold $619,861 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, November 28. On Tuesday, December 11 Verity John R sold $1.22M worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 15,850 shares. The insider Corson Bradley W sold $1.09 million. Another trade for 9,658 shares valued at $757,284 was sold by Wojnar Theodore J Jr. Hansen Neil A also sold $214,914 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Friday, December 14. 9,522 Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares with value of $746,620 were sold by Spellings James M Jr. 7,562 shares were sold by Rosenthal David S, worth $614,337.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and overhauls precision components, and engineered services and products primarily to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.33 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power. It has a 20.83 P/E ratio. The Commercial/Industrial segment offers industrial vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters; sensors, controls and electro-mechanical actuation components, and utility systems used in commercial aircrafts; valves primarily to the industrial and naval defense markets; and surface technology services, including shot peening, laser peening, coatings, and advanced testing.