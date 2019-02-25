Prince Street Capital Management Position in Mercadolibre (MELI) Boosted as Market Value Rose; Jack Henry & Assoc Com (JKHY) Share Value Declined While Dearborn Partners Lowered by $5.49 Million Its Position

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 274.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 78,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 107,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.60 million, up from 28,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $378.85. About 68,603 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 29.65% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Assoc Inc Com (JKHY) by 19.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 34,339 shares as the company's stock declined 15.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.34 million, down from 173,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack Henry & Assoc Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $10.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $132.22. About 16,693 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 15.38% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.38% the S&P500.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 3,721 shares to 12,790 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 7,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 469,289 shares, and has risen its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.40 million activity. PRIM JOHN F sold $996,174 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 16 investors sold JKHY shares while 141 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 67.19 million shares or 3.64% more from 64.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jefferies Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,107 shares. 7,384 are owned by Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc. Forbes J M And Comm Llp holds 0.06% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) or 1,710 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 39,640 shares or 0.13% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 18,100 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com owns 89,642 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc invested in 0% or 315 shares. Legacy Private Trust has 0.11% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Captrust Financial Advsr stated it has 752 shares. Capital Ca reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Epoch Prns reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Atria Llc reported 0.03% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 15,680 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Intrust Bancshares Na has 0.16% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Parametrica Mgmt Ltd has 1,562 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio.

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $473.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 1.37 million shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $85.84M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).