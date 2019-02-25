Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Decreased Holding by $406,866 as Stock Rose; Wedge Capital Management L LP Maintains Holding in Entergy (ETR)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 29.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 4,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 11,645 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $969,000, down from 16,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $99.51. About 4.78M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Entergy Corporation (ETR) by 10.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 14,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.65% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 151,847 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.32 million, up from 137,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Entergy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $92.35. About 1.27 million shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 6.51% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 04/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 76% POWER FROM 1%: NRC; 02/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Honors Entergy Mississippi, Inc. as 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 16/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 98% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP – COMPANY AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Entergy Rides Burgeoning Power Demand in U.S. South with $6 Billion in Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 08/03/2018 – Entergy New Orleans Receives Approval to Build New Orleans Power Station; 19/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Scalise: Entergy News Means LA Families Win Twice with Tax Reform; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICHIGAN CLOSED FOR REPAIRS; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Profit Rises 61%; Company Backs 2018 Guidance

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 26 investors sold ETR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 154.90 million shares or 1.53% less from 157.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gru has invested 0.07% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Elm Limited Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 2,200 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.06% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) or 8,037 shares. 14 are held by Sandy Spring State Bank. Fincl Counselors accumulated 65,205 shares. Ancora Ltd Co invested in 0% or 294 shares. Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 85,200 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa accumulated 0.01% or 27,114 shares. Liberty Mutual Gp Incorporated Asset Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 7,228 shares. The Texas-based Sentinel Tru Lba has invested 1.01% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Foster Motley stated it has 43,048 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 13,649 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 8,795 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Opus Management Inc holds 0.23% or 16,000 shares. Finance Architects Inc stated it has 500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since November 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 sales for $18.21 million activity. 7,000 shares valued at $612,500 were sold by HINNENKAMP PAUL D on Tuesday, November 20. Rainer Sallie T also sold $173,220 worth of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) shares. $227,970 worth of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) shares were sold by FISACKERLY HALEY. HERMAN ALEXIS M sold $18,571 worth of stock. 42,477 shares valued at $3.67 million were sold by DENAULT LEO P on Monday, December 3. $178,000 worth of stock was sold by VINCI DONALD W on Tuesday, December 4.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $10.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 26,674 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $113.01M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 22,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Pc Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:PCCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 11,585 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Williams Jones And Assocs has 25,697 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc accumulated 8,327 shares. Harvey Cap Mgmt has invested 0.11% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Penobscot Invest invested 1.39% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hugh Johnson Advisors Limited accumulated 5,852 shares. Exchange Capital Mgmt owns 67,597 shares. Nomura has 0.02% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 53,518 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.22% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Armstrong Henry H Assocs invested 5.98% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Broderick Brian C reported 88,704 shares stake. Alps Advsrs Inc owns 26,309 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Peddock Cap Ltd invested 0.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mairs And Inc owns 340,019 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 578,848 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $267.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,381 shares to 31,608 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put).