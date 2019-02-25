Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose While Bessemer Group Raised by $7.57 Million Its Holding; St James Investment Company Has Raised Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $14.19 Million

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 59.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 236,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 631,487 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $38.47 million, up from 394,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 5.72M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 47.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 91,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 284,635 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.69M, up from 193,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $100.25. About 7.93M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 1.38M shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 593,967 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Rfg Advisory Lc stated it has 11,112 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Advisory Services Lc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 65,831 shares. Clarkston Prtn Lc holds 659,923 shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested 0.59% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability holds 88,446 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 247,215 shares. The Ohio-based Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 5.39% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 1.28M are owned by Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co. Fenimore Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 4,782 shares. Kentucky Retirement System holds 1.34% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 224,421 shares. King Wealth reported 10,982 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Broderick Brian C has invested 2.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hl Finance Ser Ltd Llc has invested 0.89% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 51 insider sales for $351.06 million activity. 4,395 shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K, worth $428,789. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $895,500 was made by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $996,196 were sold by Fish Kathleen B. Shares for $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. Coombe Gary A had sold 9,000 shares worth $845,100. $1.71M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Magesvaran Suranjan.

Another recent and important The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Procter & Gamble acquires This is L. – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yld (VYM) by 91,257 shares to 114,061 shares, valued at $9.93 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 6,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 565,057 shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 126,915 are owned by Silchester International Invsts Limited Liability Partnership. Cambiar Investors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3.44% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank reported 927,948 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Broderick Brian C reported 0.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pnc Serv Group Inc has 1.58M shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring Commercial Bank has 0.35% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Covington Mgmt owns 52,362 shares. 247,812 are held by Cornerstone Inc. 50,890 are held by Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability reported 0.22% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Scharf Investments Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Indexiq Limited Liability Com accumulated 14,880 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Princeton Strategies Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp reported 65,114 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vantage Inv Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Since September 6, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. Shares for $3.40 million were sold by AYAT SIMON. Schorn Patrick also bought $375,500 worth of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Thursday, December 20. 8,000 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) shares with value of $482,480 were bought by MARKS MICHAEL E.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 12,716 shares to 483,286 shares, valued at $54.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 46,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.97M shares, and cut its stake in The Bank Of New York Mellon Co (NYSE:BK).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rockwell Automation, Schlumberger form digital oilfield automation JV – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger Is Rallying On Negative News, Sign Of A Bottom? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger names company vet Le Peuch as new COO – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Research Report Identifies Johnson & Johnson, Schlumberger, Karyopharm Therapeutics, WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS, INC, ASGN, and Suburban Propane Partners with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trading The Slob: Schlumberger Under $40 Is Winning – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2019.