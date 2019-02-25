Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holding Held by Wealthtrust Fairport Llc; Pictet North America Advisors Sa Upped Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $938,400

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 200.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 10,186 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.41M, up from 3,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $136.96. About 2.56 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 20.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc bought 4,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,895 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.98M, up from 23,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $72.87. About 781,899 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 16.75% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $754.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 44,600 shares to 98,825 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 5,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWL).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 7 insider sales for $75.53 million activity. The insider Fasolo Peter sold 166,695 shares worth $24.41M. 2,000 shares were bought by PRINCE CHARLES, worth $268,731. 40,000 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $5.77M were sold by Duato Joaquin. Kapusta Ronald A sold $536,638 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, December 13. 264,465 shares valued at $38.60M were sold by Gorsky Alex on Friday, November 16. Another trade for 748 shares valued at $100,050 was made by MULCAHY ANNE M on Friday, December 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Int Group Incorporated invested in 0.52% or 1.14M shares. Jensen Invest Management has invested 4.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Donaldson Lc owns 202,514 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability Company has invested 0.73% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Blair William Company Il owns 724,567 shares. Lumbard And Kellner Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cincinnati Insurance owns 1.01M shares. Mraz Amerine And Incorporated reported 24,379 shares. Elm Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,864 shares. Rockland Com has invested 2.49% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wellington Mgmt Llp holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 24.19 million shares. Nuance Invs holds 248,282 shares or 2.05% of its portfolio. 10,185 were accumulated by Mckinley Carter Wealth Service. Strategic Glob Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 19,674 shares. Ajo LP has 3.71M shares.

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 26,801 shares to 449,039 shares, valued at $39.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 7,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 814 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Since October 26, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $9.46 million activity. Another trade for 12,600 shares valued at $817,362 was made by Griffith Susan Patricia on Thursday, November 15. 292 shares were bought by Snyder Barbara R, worth $19,663 on Monday, February 11. Sauerland John P sold 12,000 shares worth $783,240. $1.20 million worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was sold by Charney M Jeffrey.