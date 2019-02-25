Proofpoint (PFPT) Stock “Overweight” Rating Maintained at KeyBanc; The Target is $136; Wallace Capital Management Cut Expedia Del (EXPE) Holding

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased Expedia Inc Del (EXPE) stake by 4.01% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 9,876 shares as Expedia Inc Del (EXPE)’s stock declined 7.96%. The Wallace Capital Management Inc holds 236,380 shares with $30.84 million value, down from 246,256 last quarter. Expedia Inc Del now has $18.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $126.83. About 366,179 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 0.36% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 48C; 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices

KeyBanc currently has a $136 TP on the $6.66B market cap company or 12.64% upside potential. In analysts note issued on Monday, 25 February, Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) stock had its “Overweight” Rating maintained by investment analysts at KeyBanc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 23 investors sold EXPE shares while 155 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 113.56 million shares or 0.34% more from 113.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh invested 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Intact Invest Management Inc stated it has 0.02% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Thornburg Inv Management Inc holds 0.32% or 292,858 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 36,694 shares. Linscomb Williams has 1,925 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 5,900 were reported by Numerixs Technologies. Next Gp, Texas-based fund reported 121 shares. The New Jersey-based Bessemer has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Daiwa Securities Gru holds 34,452 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 0% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Chevy Chase Trust owns 167,283 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.11% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Cap Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.2% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). 3,845 were reported by Registered Inv Advisor Inc.

Among 7 analysts covering Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Expedia Group had 7 analyst reports since October 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) on Tuesday, October 23 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) on Wednesday, January 9 to “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Wednesday, October 24, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 26. The company was upgraded on Friday, January 4 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Hold” rating by Telsey Advisory on Wednesday, November 28.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service well-known provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.66 billion. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service well-known provider outage.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold Proofpoint, Inc. shares while 87 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 51.22 million shares or 9.60% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Ameriprise Inc invested in 0.01% or 306,131 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0% or 5,985 shares in its portfolio. Principal Group owns 0% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 7,707 shares. Cwm Lc reported 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). 8,258 are held by Us Natl Bank De. Cipher Cap L P stated it has 8,735 shares. Architects Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 2,870 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1,200 are owned by Numerixs Inv Technology. Moreover, Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.17% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 187,479 shares. Oak Ridge Ltd Liability Company accumulated 25,199 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 133 were accumulated by Gradient Invests Limited Com. Diker Management Lc accumulated 0.93% or 24,500 shares. American Grp holds 1,216 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

