Provident Investment Management Has Cut Its First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) Stake by $14.47 Million; Stock Price Declined; Walt Disney Com (DIS) Stock Value Rose While Corda Investment Management Boosted Stake

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) by 70.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 499,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 209,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.21 million, down from 708,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in First Finl Bancorp Oh for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.1. About 183,092 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 8.83% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bancorp of Indiana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBPI); 26/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company CEO Recognized by Emory & Henry College; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 14/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA; 19/04/2018 – DJ First National Bank Alaska, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBAK); 19/04/2018 – FIRST FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 47C; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: First Bank Will Be Merged Into Premier Bank; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M; 02/04/2018 – First Financial Bancorp. and MainSource Financial Group, Inc. Complete Merger; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement To Purchase First Bank Of Charleston

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Com (DIS) by 3.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 5,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 137,425 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.07 million, up from 132,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $115.25. About 8.74M shares traded or 6.78% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $842.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 6,715 shares to 590,098 shares, valued at $27.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total S A Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 11,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,230 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 insider sales for $11.46 million activity. $508,992 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider WOODFORD BRENT sold $227,200. $3.44 million worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by Parker Mary Jayne.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $703.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 37,043 shares to 777,456 shares, valued at $27.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 40,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 853,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.