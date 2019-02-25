Provident Trust Co Has Boosted Costco Whsl New Com (COST) Stake; US Ecology (ECOL)’s Sentiment Is 1.32

Provident Trust Co increased Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) stake by 2.62% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Provident Trust Co acquired 17,034 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST)’s stock declined 8.44%. The Provident Trust Co holds 666,725 shares with $156.60M value, up from 649,691 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New Com now has $95.83B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $217.55. About 1.03 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say

US Ecology Inc (ECOL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.47, from 1.79 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 70 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 53 sold and trimmed positions in US Ecology Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 18.32 million shares, up from 18.25 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding US Ecology Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 45 Increased: 43 New Position: 27.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Strict Cost Control to Drive Petrobras (PBR) Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” on February 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Waste Management (WM) Implements Cost Discipline, Debt High – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Costco (COST) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “DG vs. COST: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HLF, COST, ASNA – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Costco Wholesale had 12 analyst reports since September 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, October 5 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, September 10. Wells Fargo maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Friday, December 14. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $220 target. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, September 4 report. As per Monday, December 3, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Monday, September 17. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, September 14 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 10 by Raymond James. On Monday, September 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. As per Friday, October 5, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $15.03 million activity. 22,500 shares valued at $5.03 million were sold by JELINEK W CRAIG on Monday, October 29. GALANTI RICHARD A had sold 4,163 shares worth $945,940. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $699,420 was sold by MEISENBACH JOHN W. 1,611 Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares with value of $332,108 were sold by DECKER SUSAN L. 6,600 shares valued at $1.49M were sold by Vachris Roland Michael on Monday, October 15. On Monday, October 22 the insider LIBENSON RICHARD M sold $458,976. LAZARUS FRANZ E also sold $5.22M worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Thursday, October 25.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 34 investors sold COST shares while 432 reduced holdings. only 136 funds opened positions while 383 raised stakes. 298.17 million shares or 2.49% less from 305.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Burney owns 0.03% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,937 shares. Hartford Fincl Mgmt Inc holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 20,038 shares. Essex Serv Inc has invested 0.24% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Endurance Wealth Mgmt, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Renaissance Investment Group Limited Com has invested 1.79% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.97% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Duncker Streett has 0.17% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 16,743 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt owns 0.54% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 9,517 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.77% or 76,078 shares. Natl Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd holds 1,500 shares. First Trust Co has invested 0.09% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 11,480 are held by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc holds 1.13% of its portfolio in US Ecology, Inc. for 438,082 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc owns 1.52 million shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Redmond Asset Management Llc has 0.65% invested in the company for 22,411 shares. The Georgia-based Chatham Capital Group Inc. has invested 0.51% in the stock. Naples Global Advisors Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 19,650 shares.

US Ecology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.30 billion. It operates in two divisions, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. It has a 19.51 P/E ratio. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

More notable recent US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “US Ecology Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “US Ecology (ECOL) to Post Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on February 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate US Ecology (ECOL) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “US Ecology’s (ECOL) CEO Jeff Feeler on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “US Ecology Announces Schedule for Its Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

The stock decreased 4.42% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $59.03. About 108,182 shares traded or 1.90% up from the average. US Ecology, Inc. (ECOL) has risen 23.87% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ECOL News: 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC ECOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.22 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – US Ecology Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM $39 MLN TO $42 MLN; 29/05/2018 – US Ecology Board Reaffirms Capital Allocation Strategy; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q EPS 42c; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Rev $530M-$553M; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology Backs 2018 EPS $2.15-EPS $2.34; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Net $48.4M-Net $52.6M

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $1.74 million activity.