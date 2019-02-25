Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) and Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) and Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW). The two are both Life Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential Financial Inc. 63.30B 0.62 4.03B 9.12 9.13 Genworth Financial Inc. 8.43B 0.22 119.00M 0.74 5.73

Table 1 highlights Prudential Financial Inc. and Genworth Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Genworth Financial Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Prudential Financial Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Prudential Financial Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Genworth Financial Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Prudential Financial Inc. and Genworth Financial Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential Financial Inc. 6.37% 13.8% 0.8% Genworth Financial Inc. 1.41% 6.1% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

Prudential Financial Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.41 beta. In other hand, Genworth Financial Inc. has beta of 2.02 which is 102.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Prudential Financial Inc. pays out $3.6 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 3.79%. No dividend is paid out for Genworth Financial Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Prudential Financial Inc. and Genworth Financial Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential Financial Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Genworth Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$117 is Prudential Financial Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 21.48%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Prudential Financial Inc. and Genworth Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.3% and 66.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.27% of Genworth Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prudential Financial Inc. -11.16% -17.27% -15.6% -17.39% -28.39% -27.55% Genworth Financial Inc. -8.58% -9.36% -6.37% -11.62% 26.04% 36.98%

For the past year Prudential Financial Inc. has -27.55% weaker performance while Genworth Financial Inc. has 36.98% stronger performance.

Summary

Prudential Financial Inc. beats on 13 of the 13 factors Genworth Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company primarily offers life insurance, annuities, retirement-related, mutual funds, and investment management products and services. It operates through U.S. Retirement Solutions and Investment Management, U.S. Individual Life and Group Insurance, and International Insurance divisions. The U.S. Retirement Solutions and Investment Management division provides individual variable and fixed annuity products; and recordkeeping, plan administration, actuarial advisory, tailored participant education and communication, trustee, and institutional and retail investment services. It also offers brokerage services; guaranteed investment contracts, funding agreements, structured settlement annuities, and other group annuities; and investment management and advisory services to the public and private marketplace. The U.S. Individual Life and Group Insurance division provides individual variable, term, and universal life insurance products to mass middle, mass affluent, and affluent markets; and group life, and long-term and short-term group disability, as well as group corporate, bank, and trust-owned life insurance products to institutional clients. It also sells accidental death and dismemberment, and other ancillary coverages; and offers plan administrative services. The International Insurance division provides individual life insurance, retirement, and related products. The company serves individual and institutional customers through third-party broker-dealers, independent financial planners, financial professionals, third-party financial advisors, brokers, benefits consultants, sales force, wire houses, banks, general agencies, producer groups, life planners, and life consultants. Prudential Financial, Inc. was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Genworth Financial, Inc. provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insure prime-based and individually underwritten residential mortgage loans. The Canada Mortgage Insurance segment provides flow mortgage insurance; and bulk mortgage insurance products and services that aid in the sale of mortgages to the capital markets, as well as helps lenders manage capital and risk in Canada. The Australia Mortgage Insurance segment offers flow mortgage insurance, as well as bulk mortgage insurance that aids in the sale of mortgages to the capital markets in Australia. The U.S. Life Insurance segment offers long-term care insurance products, as well as service traditional life insurance and fixed annuity products in the United States. The Runoff segment covers non-strategic products, which primarily include variable annuity, variable life insurance, institutional, corporate-owned life insurance, and accident and health insurance products. This segmentÂ’s institutional products include funding agreements, funding agreements backing notes, and guaranteed investment contracts. It distributes its products and services primarily through appointed independent producers and employer groups. Genworth Financial, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.