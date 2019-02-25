Prudential Financial (PRU) Holding Lifted by Affinity Investment Advisors Llc; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Declined, Hengehold Capital Management Cut Stake by $1.51 Million

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) by 26.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,082 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.33M, up from 72,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Prudential Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $95.65. About 223,198 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 28.39% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 20/03/2018 – Howard Nowell joins PGIM Institutional Relationship Group in London; 04/05/2018 – “Tech is having a good day and obviously Apple is helping. The Warren Buffett headlines have helped give momentum to share prices,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial; 05/03/2018 MOVES-Prudential Funds adds independent director to board; 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL AUM $1.39T; 17/04/2018 – Ken Poliziani named PGIM’s chief marketing officer, to lead global brand growth; 30/04/2018 – Two Virginia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two South Carolina youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 05/04/2018 – PGIM Fixed Income announces leadership changes to its US bank loan team; 30/04/2018 – Two Minnesota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – Ken Poliziani named PGlM’s chief marketing officer, to lead global brand growth

Hengehold Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 33.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold 13,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,792 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.06M, down from 40,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $858.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $111.85. About 5.83M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 16/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PRU shares while 251 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 259 raised stakes. 250.69 million shares or 1.95% less from 255.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blue Chip stated it has 11,546 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Td Cap Management Limited Company accumulated 2,763 shares. Asset reported 22,502 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). First Mercantile Co owns 470 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Utd Retail Bank Trust holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 18,875 shares. Suntrust Banks, a Georgia-based fund reported 36,369 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 54,606 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 967,500 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Pggm Invests, a Netherlands-based fund reported 383,200 shares. Smith Asset Management Grp Lp holds 210 shares. Ally Inc has 1.21% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 60,000 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Pa holds 0.04% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) or 5,032 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd accumulated 213 shares. Moreover, Nordea Inv Management Ab has 0.38% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 1.71 million shares.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $758.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 5,172 shares to 120,710 shares, valued at $11.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 57,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,430 shares, and cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Since September 28, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $2.30 million activity. The insider Sleyster Scott sold $2.32 million.

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Old Republic International, Quest Diagnostics, Prudential Financial, The Mosaic, PACCAR, and NEXEO SOLUTIONS â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” on January 31, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Lockheed Martin (LMT) transfers $1.8 billion in pension obligations to Prudential (PRU) Retirement – StreetInsider.com” published on January 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prudential Financial Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Research Report Identifies The Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Prudential Financial, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, Achillion Pharmaceuticals, American Software, and Lantheus with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prudential Q4 adjusted oper EPS $2.44 includes charge of 54 cents – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alesco invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Polaris Management holds 489,152 shares. Lipe Dalton reported 11,279 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Com has 0.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.71 million shares. Ipg Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Com has invested 7.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). B Riley Wealth Mngmt owns 25,009 shares. Greenleaf Tru has 0.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 162,739 shares. Fairview Inv Mngmt Limited Liability holds 29,284 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Kopp Investment Advsr Ltd Llc owns 2,795 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Inv Advsr invested in 666,037 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Mairs And Pwr Inc owns 1.73% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.30M shares. Sigma Inv Counselors Incorporated has invested 0.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mufg Americas Corp has invested 2.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Drw Secs Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,000 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Donâ€™t Regret Buying Nvidia Stock Twice – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alibaba’s Cloud Business Is a Game-Changer – Nasdaq” published on February 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 02/12/2019: VRNS, MIME, SHOP, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Looks Strong After Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 02/20/2019: WIX, GRMN, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $82.43 million activity. Capossela Christopher C sold $432,000 worth of stock. BROD FRANK H had sold 2,000 shares worth $214,363 on Monday, November 5. $13.09M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Hood Amy. Hogan Kathleen T sold 36,500 shares worth $4.06M.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc, which manages about $470.50M and $397.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 82,602 shares to 491,414 shares, valued at $10.36 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 3,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 358,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI).