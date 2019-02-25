Psagot Investment House LTD Lowered Its Stake in Factset(Fds) (FDS) by $802,800; Riverbridge Partners Upped Its Mobile Mini (MINI) Stake by $3.57 Million; Share Price Declined

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc. (MINI) by 6.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 83,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $58.35 million, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 150,372 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 2.10% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Factset(Fds) (FDS) by 15.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,065 shares of the programming company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.49 million, down from 23,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Factset(Fds) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $231.54. About 218,600 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 11.22% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 07/05/2018 – FactSet Research Raises Dividend to $0.64 Vs. $0.56; 28/03/2018 – EUR/SEK Rises to 8-Year High of 10.2653 – Factset; 01/05/2018 – FactSet at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET, CFO MAURIZIO NICOLELLI ENTERED INTO A SEPARATION PACT; 08/05/2018 – FactSet Announces Planned Departure of Its Chief Fincl Officer; 24/04/2018 – Estimated monthly active users: 334.2 million, per a StreetAccount and FactSet estimate; 07/05/2018 – FactSet Increases Div by 14%; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 14% TO 64C/SHR FROM 56C, EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 Alberta Investment Management Corporation Selects FactSet’s Multi-Asset Class Investment Risk Analytics Platform; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Reports Strong Revenue Growth in Second Quarter 2018

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $4.44 million activity. Another trade for 2,239 shares valued at $457,771 was sold by ABRAMS ROBIN ANN. Another trade for 9,669 shares valued at $1.99M was made by Wiseman John W. on Tuesday, January 15. The insider ZIMMEL JOSEPH sold 2,622 shares worth $513,230. Another trade for 1,684 shares valued at $378,900 was made by McNulty Matthew J on Monday, October 1. $372,852 worth of stock was sold by BILLEADEAU SCOTT A on Tuesday, January 8. 1,174 shares valued at $263,892 were sold by Robie Robert J. on Tuesday, October 2.

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on March, 26. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, up 9.91% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.12 per share. FDS’s profit will be $88.63M for 24.84 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.85% negative EPS growth.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook(Fb) (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,683 shares to 124,664 shares, valued at $20.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares France (EWQ) by 56,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast A(Cmcsa (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 21 investors sold FDS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 34.32 million shares or 0.14% less from 34.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Merian Glob (Uk) Limited owns 0.01% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 4,500 shares. 781,084 are owned by Investec Asset. Bokf Na stated it has 9,895 shares. 1,292 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) holds 0.01% or 82 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 6,964 shares. 9,631 were accumulated by Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation. Bessemer Gru holds 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) or 263 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corp accumulated 949 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bright Rock Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 9,000 shares. Dupont Corporation reported 12,748 shares. 1,500 are owned by Anchor Advisors Ltd Com. City Hldg owns 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 4,100 shares. Carroll stated it has 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 16,292 shares to 367,552 shares, valued at $41.65 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 41,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 720,173 shares, and cut its stake in Mednax Inc. (NYSE:MD).