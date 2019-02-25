Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Lifted Pacira Pharmace (PCRX) Stake by $3.28 Million; Mosaic Company (MOS) Shares Rose While Bryn Mawr Trust Company Increased Holding

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Mosaic Company (MOS) by 5.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 14,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.57% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 285,931 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.29 million, up from 271,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Mosaic Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $32.76. About 3.00M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has risen 39.09% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Pacira Pharmace (PCRX) by 21.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 66,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 380,213 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.69M, up from 313,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Pacira Pharmace for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $39.44. About 122,493 shares traded. Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has risen 6.95% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Pacira; 06/04/2018 – $PCRX Here is the full Pacira Pharma Exparel label; 09/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Drug Exparel Appearls on FDA Friday List of Approved Drug Submission; 06/04/2018 – FDA WEBSITE NO LONGER HAS PACIRA EXPAREL UPDATE DATED TODAY; 06/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022496 Company: PACIRA PHARMS INC; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS REITERATED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application for EXPAREL® as a Nerve Block to Produce Regional Analgesia; 03/05/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $74.6M; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA REITERATED FULL YEAR 2018 FINL GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 44 investors sold MOS shares while 158 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 270.90 million shares or 0.40% less from 272.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 3,270 shares. Lourd Capital Lc, a California-based fund reported 6,282 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) Limited Partnership has 225,000 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0.04% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Canada Pension Plan Board owns 0.05% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 860,266 shares. Harvest Capital Strategies Limited Company holds 90,000 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 266 shares. Wealthfront invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Bb&T Secs Lc stated it has 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Greenwood Assoc Limited Liability Corp reported 223,711 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. 26,459 are owned by Asset Management. New York-based Williams Jones And Lc has invested 0.03% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Estabrook reported 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). James Investment holds 65,920 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3,063 shares to 177,710 shares, valued at $19.91M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sm (NYSE:SM) by 19,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,158 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IJH).

Since August 28, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 7 sales for $7.44 million activity. Wicki Andreas sold 990 shares worth $46,605. Riker Lauren Bullaro sold $50,700 worth of Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) on Monday, September 24. $710,801 worth of Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) was sold by STACK DAVID M. $44,611 worth of Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) was bought by Kronenfeld Mark A. on Tuesday, August 28.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $16.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Planet Fitness by 308,381 shares to 289,545 shares, valued at $15.64 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 18,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,100 shares, and cut its stake in Bottomline Tech (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.48, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 12 investors sold PCRX shares while 52 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 39.60 million shares or 2.00% less from 40.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Spectrum Gru Inc holds 600 shares. Utd Financial Advisers has invested 0% in Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 37,051 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 194,900 shares stake. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 93,640 shares. Vantage Limited Com owns 240 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 2,998 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Partner Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 2.80M shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). 3,835 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 2,284 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 20,548 shares. 270 are owned by Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability Corp. Missouri-based Stifel Corp has invested 0% in Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 40,559 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.