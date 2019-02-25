Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Raised Nordson (NDSN) Stake; Lionstone Capital Management Has Lifted Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Position By $1.42 Million

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) stake by 9.72% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lionstone Capital Management Llc acquired 3,130 shares as Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)’s stock declined 15.75%. The Lionstone Capital Management Llc holds 35,330 shares with $16.08M value, up from 32,200 last quarter. Sherwin Williams Co now has $40.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $437.63. About 328,555 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has declined 3.20% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased Nordson Corp (NDSN) stake by 5.16% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado acquired 9,589 shares as Nordson Corp (NDSN)’s stock declined 20.65%. The Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 195,590 shares with $27.17M value, up from 186,001 last quarter. Nordson Corp now has $7.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $138.33. About 109,396 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has declined 11.10% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 13/03/2018 – New Solder Paste Jetting System from Nordson EFD Provides Fast, Repeatable Non-Contact Dispensing; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Adj EPS $1.56; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 27/04/2018 – Nordson EFD’s P-Jet SolderPlus Jet Valve Wins SMT China VISION Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – EXPECT TO GENERATE TOTAL COMPANY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN LOW SINGLE-DIGITS ON A FULL YEAR BASIS FOR FISCAL 2018; 30/05/2018 – Nordson ASYMTEK Receives Innovation and Vision Awards at NEPCON China; 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 31/05/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives Vision and Innovation Awards at NEPCON China for its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 03/04/2018 – New xQR41V Needle Valve from Nordson EFD is Next Generation Dispensing Technology; 21/05/2018 – Nordson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.48 million activity. Hilton Michael F also sold $504,358 worth of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) shares. On Wednesday, September 19 PUMA MARY G sold $433,848 worth of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) or 2,983 shares. On Wednesday, January 2 the insider THAXTON GREGORY A sold $1.32M.

Among 3 analysts covering Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Nordson had 3 analyst reports since November 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by DA Davidson on Thursday, November 29 to “Hold”. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the shares of NDSN in report on Tuesday, November 27 to “Sector Weight” rating. The stock of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, January 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.25, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 19 investors sold NDSN shares while 70 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 1.88% less from 39.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 361,218 shares. 6,066 were reported by Profund Advisors Limited Company. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia reported 73,854 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 0.01% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Sei Invs holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 99,939 shares. Intrust Bancorp Na invested in 3,116 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Colony Grp Incorporated Lc reported 15,978 shares stake. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id holds 0% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 75 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 1,125 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 0.01% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Whittier Company holds 0% or 280 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 4.64M shares. Comerica Bank stated it has 34,142 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Mngmt invested in 28,421 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 7,860 shares.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased Amn Healthcare (NYSE:AHS) stake by 43,823 shares to 464,281 valued at $25.40 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Prudential Fin (NYSE:PRU) stake by 761,041 shares and now owns 75,147 shares. Anadarko Pete (NYSE:APC) was reduced too.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $253,125 activity. GILLIGAN THOMAS P had sold 5,080 shares worth $2.33 million. STROPKI JOHN M bought 675 shares worth $253,125.

Among 9 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Sherwin-Williams had 9 analyst reports since September 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 26. On Monday, January 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform”. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of SHW in report on Monday, December 17 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, January 16. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, October 26 by Buckingham Research. The company was downgraded on Thursday, October 11 by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Wednesday, January 16 with “Buy” rating.

