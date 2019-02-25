Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) Reaches $68.04 High on Feb, 25; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Cut Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stake By $29.25 Million

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) stake by 99.19% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 215,075 shares as Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC)’s stock declined 12.89%. The Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc holds 1,755 shares with $239,000 value, down from 216,830 last quarter. Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc now has $57.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $125.01. About 354,118 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 13.36% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017

The stock of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) reached all time high today, Feb, 25 and still has $72.12 target or 6.00% above today’s $68.04 share price. This indicates more upside for the $2.95 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $72.12 PT is reached, the company will be worth $177.06M more. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $68.04. About 48,624 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 21.53% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 19 investors sold Q2 Holdings, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 39.02 million shares or 6.41% more from 36.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Franklin Resource owns 1.29 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Timessquare Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.77% or 1.91 million shares. Needham Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 32,000 shares. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Hanseatic Mngmt Services stated it has 2,909 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, Massachusetts Ma has 0.01% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 277,027 shares. Sei invested in 0.01% or 62,138 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 0% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 30,515 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.07% or 382,638 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Financial Limited Liability invested in 4,176 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Company reported 349,207 shares. United Automobile Association accumulated 5,319 shares. 10,000 are held by Bbr Prtn Ltd Liability Corp. Tiaa Cref Ltd invested in 70,916 shares or 0% of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers invested in 391,209 shares or 0.8% of the stock.

More notable recent Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Q2 Holdings Inc: Switch To Calls – Seeking Alpha” on January 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Q2 Holdings’ (QTWO) CEO Matt Flake on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Recent Analysis Shows DICK’S Sporting Goods, Zix, Q2, InfraREIT, The Boston Beer, and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Q2 Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 24 insider sales for $28.97 million activity. Flake Matthew P sold $1.46 million worth of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) on Wednesday, January 2. 30,000 shares were sold by Blue Adam D, worth $1.58 million. Shares for $4,901 were sold by Seale R. H. on Monday, September 10. 5,000 shares valued at $279,850 were sold by Breeden John E on Thursday, January 24. $1.18M worth of stock was sold by Schaper Carl James on Thursday, September 13. 20,000 shares were sold by Harris Jennifer Noel, worth $1.05M on Monday, December 3. 6,631 Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) shares with value of $424,716 were sold by Petersen Christine.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.95 billion. The firm offers Q2online, a browser digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics, a security analytics solution for clients to detect and block suspect transactions in digital banking solutions; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform that allows clients to analyze account holder data. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Q2mobility App to access, engage, and complete banking transactions, such as adding and managing payees, transferring funds, executing single or recurring payments, viewing e-statements or check images, and managing other general banking services through mobile and tablet devices; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2text, a mobile solution, which enables digital banking activities through the text messaging function of the device.

Among 8 analysts covering Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Q2 Holdings had 10 analyst reports since September 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Raymond James. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, January 23 report. BTIG Research upgraded Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) rating on Wednesday, December 19. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $61 target. The stock of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, December 13 by JP Morgan. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, September 10 report. Stephens upgraded the shares of QTWO in report on Thursday, January 3 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) earned “Underperform” rating by DA Davidson on Friday, February 15. The rating was downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral” on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 36 investors sold PNC shares while 347 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 357.64 million shares or 1.69% less from 363.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Victory Capital Management owns 313,465 shares. Endeavour Cap Advsrs has invested 2.94% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Invesco Ltd stated it has 8.41 million shares. Bowen Hanes Inc reported 2,175 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability owns 214,223 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 45,226 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 1.19M shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Llc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 20,067 shares. 5,550 were accumulated by Mraz Amerine And Associates. 461,630 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. 45,957 were accumulated by Colonial Trust Advsr. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 0.56% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Tradition Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 1.29% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 36,167 shares. Sequoia Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Company, a Colorado-based fund reported 8,951 shares.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) stake by 6,432 shares to 576,076 valued at $30.42 million in 2018Q3. It also upped General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) stake by 10,884 shares and now owns 633,819 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. PNC Financial Services Gr had 11 analyst reports since October 15, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research to “Hold” on Tuesday, November 27. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, January 10 by Bank of America. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of PNC in report on Friday, December 7 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Monday, October 15. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, October 15 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 8 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) earned “Outperform” rating by Bernstein on Monday, October 15. Deutsche Bank upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) on Monday, October 15 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, November 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Friday, January 25 to “Hold”.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $7.12 million activity. Reilly Robert Q had sold 24,710 shares worth $3.47M on Friday, September 14. Shares for $624,099 were sold by HANNON MICHAEL J on Tuesday, January 22.

More news for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were recently published by: Bizjournals.com, which released: “PNC puts local branch on chopping block – Pittsburgh Business Times” on February 07, 2019. Bizjournals.com‘s article titled: “PNC updating consumer, business checking accounts – Pittsburgh Business Times” and published on February 01, 2019 is yet another important article.