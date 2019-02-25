Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Duncker Streett & Company Increased Holding by $998,352; As Information Services Group I (III) Market Valuation Declined, Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $308,000

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 45.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 13,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,479 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.20M, up from 30,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 10.82M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm, Huawei in Talks to Settle Patent-Royalty Dispute; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal once U.S. lifts ban against ZTE-Bloomberg; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CONFIDENT IT CAN CLOSE NXP DEAL; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm will refile with MOFCOM; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS ISSUES RESPONSE TO QUALCOMM INC; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to March 16; 17/05/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Approval Getting Close, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Information Services Group I (III) by 7.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 77,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 930,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.45 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Information Services Group I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.46M market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.0785 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4585. About 20,532 shares traded. Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) has risen 2.44% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical III News: 29/05/2018 – Former White House, State Department Digital Expert Headlines ISG Digital Business Summit in Dallas; 14/03/2018 – INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $35-$37 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Demands of Digital Business Driving Growth in Data Center Services, Says ISG Research Report; 13/03/2018 – Digital Retailing the Focus of ISG Webinar on March 14; 14/03/2018 – Info Services Group 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 19/04/2018 – ISG Recognizes Digital Transformation Leaders in New Book; 30/05/2018 – John Hancock, ISG to Discuss Insurer’s RPA Success at Automation Anywhere Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Information Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (III); 11/04/2018 – ISG lndex™: Digital Drives Global Sourcing Market to New Heights in First Quarter

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $12.25 million activity. On Monday, December 3 AMON CRISTIANO R sold $1.10M worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 18,323 shares. $2.03 million worth of stock was sold by THOMPSON JAMES H on Monday, February 11. 854 shares were sold by ROGERS ALEXANDER H, worth $61,642.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.37 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 2.4 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 5 investors sold III shares while 14 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 22.73 million shares or 14.25% more from 19.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 12,809 shares to 166,957 shares, valued at $7.70 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 17,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,463 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

