Quant (QNT) dropped to $3.51303616 for a day

Quant (QNT) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.11560056 or -3.19% trading at $3.51303616. According to International Cryptocoin Analysts, Quant (QNT) eyes $3.864339776 target on the road to $7.96937712135319. QNT last traded at BitTrex exchange. It had high of $3.8686128 and low of $3.4260496 for February 24-25. The open was $3.62863672.

Quant (QNT) is up 0.00% in the last 30 days from $0.00 (non existent) per coin. Its up 0.00% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.00 (non existent) and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago QNT traded at $0.00 (non existent). QNT has 45.47M coins mined giving it $159.73M market cap. Quant maximum coins available are 45.47 million. QNT uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 25/06/2018.

Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications.

QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network.