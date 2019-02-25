Quantitative Investment Management Has Cut Newell Brands (NWL) Holding by $2.30 Million; Lyons Wealth Management Cut Apple (AAPL) Stake by $5.72 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 84.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 25,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,562 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.03M, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $821.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $174.15. About 14.89 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Monday Apple Rumors: MacBook Air Pro May Be Coming Soon; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Adds Apple, Cuts Aduro Bio: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Apple iPhone: Let’s Hope Average Prices Decline, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG BATTLE OVER SMARTPHONE PATENTS REVIVES 2011 FIGHT; 12/03/2018 – Apple bolsters news offering with Texture magazines app; 27/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves; ex-Apple exec to succeed him; 03/04/2018 – Apple to replace Intel chips with own processors in 2020 Macs, sources say; 31/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market:; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘We would love to see Apple go down in price,’ endorses its stock buyback

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 33.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 115,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.78% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 232,600 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.72 million, down from 347,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.17. About 4.86M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 25.80% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF 12 NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 01/05/2018 – STARBOARD RELEASES PRESENTATION ON NEWELL; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands to Sell Waddington Group to Novolex; 20/03/2018 – Starboard Calls for Strategic Review at Newell After Icahn Deal; 13/04/2018 – Jostens Celebrates Another North Dakota State University Championship with Custom Championship Rings and Fan Collection; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN EFFECTIVE ELIMINATION OF ITS UNBRANDED BUSINESSES; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn averts a looming board battle at Newell Brands; 11/04/2018 – Starboard nominates four directors to Newell board; 23/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ANDREW LANGHAM HAS AGREED TO STEP DOWN FROM BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND DAVID ATCHISON WILL NOT STAND FOR ELECTION

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $902,607 activity. Another trade for 1,521 shares valued at $255,087 was sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Davy Asset Management Ltd owns 26,484 shares. 456,486 are owned by Bb&T Securities Lc. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Communications Ma holds 0.69% or 7.45M shares in its portfolio. Hudock Capital Gru Lc has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Roundview Cap Limited Co holds 62,757 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Usca Ria Ltd Liability stated it has 56,974 shares. Camarda Limited Liability Com holds 2.92% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,403 shares. Sonata Grp Inc Inc holds 15,952 shares or 2.44% of its portfolio. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com (Wy) invested in 6.86% or 30,218 shares. Eii Capital Mngmt Inc owns 0.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 723 shares. 512,374 are held by Oppenheimer &. Catalyst Cap Lc stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 170,148 were accumulated by Renaissance Grp Ltd Com. 233,173 were accumulated by Ls Advisors Limited Com.

Since November 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $523,637 activity.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vect Oil Services Etf by 15,400 shares to 548,900 shares, valued at $13.83M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 89,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Hertz Global Hld.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 56 investors sold NWL shares while 179 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 443.44 million shares or 3.42% less from 459.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Captrust Advisors reported 777 shares. Raymond James Assocs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 409,770 shares. City Communication has 157 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 1.41M shares. Williams Jones Associates Lc owns 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 60,084 shares. Macquarie Group has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Virtu Limited Com holds 0.01% or 49,092 shares. Davy Asset holds 0.76% or 130,917 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Moreover, Yorktown Mgmt & Research Inc has 0.19% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 31,500 shares. Freestone Cap Hldgs Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 28,782 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs reported 89,368 shares. Moreover, Banque Pictet & Cie has 0.03% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).