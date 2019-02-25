Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Lifted By $504,000 Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding; 2U (TWOU) Shorts Lowered By 2.02%

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 155.17% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Quantres Asset Management Ltd acquired 4,500 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock declined 22.04%. The Quantres Asset Management Ltd holds 7,400 shares with $834,000 value, up from 2,900 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $44.32B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $97.19. About 635,111 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 9.22% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) had a decrease of 2.02% in short interest. TWOU’s SI was 6.06 million shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 2.02% from 6.19M shares previously. With 1.14M avg volume, 5 days are for 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s short sellers to cover TWOU’s short positions. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 586,448 shares traded or 1.98% up from the average. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 5.96% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 21/05/2018 – 2U INC – CHERNIS RESIGNED FROM BOARD, AND EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 18, 2018, BOARD REDUCED ITS SIZE TO 11 MEMBERS; 11/04/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Three Senior Leadership Team Promotions; 09/05/2018 – John Ellis joins 2U, Inc. as SVP, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer; 24/04/2018 – Sean Fahey to join 2U, Inc. as Senior Vice President of Data Science; 10/05/2018 – Rice University Expands Partnership with 2U, Inc. to Deliver Business-Focused Online Short Courses; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 42c-Loss 41c; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q REV. $92.3M, EST. $91.4M; 30/04/2018 – 2U Expands its Partnership with the Top-Ranked USC Sol Price School of Public Policy to Deliver USC Price’s Online Master of Pu; 22/04/2018 – DJ 2U Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWOU); 26/04/2018 – Baylor University and 2U Inc. Partner on Three Online Graduate Programs

Among 6 analysts covering 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. 2U had 7 analyst reports since August 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, November 6 by BMO Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, November 6 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $65 target in Tuesday, January 8 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Tuesday, November 6.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. The company has market cap of $4.10 billion. The Company’s cloud SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web and mobile applications. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment.

Among 9 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since September 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Thursday, January 10. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 7. Barclays Capital upgraded Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Wednesday, October 3 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by JP Morgan. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $120 target in Monday, December 31 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, October 29 report. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, October 16. Jefferies upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, December 20 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by U.S. Capital Advisors on Friday, November 16. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, November 20 by Morgan Stanley.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) stake by 5,700 shares to 4,100 valued at $362,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) stake by 13,700 shares and now owns 6,900 shares. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was reduced too.

