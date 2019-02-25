Quantres Asset Management LTD Stake in Metlife (MET) Increased by $391,000; American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Holder Long Pond Capital LP Lowered Its Holding as Shares Declined

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 45.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 4.78 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.83 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $127.52M, down from 10.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.92. About 1.62 million shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has declined 2.61% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.61% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 101.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $790,000, up from 8,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $45.26. About 3.97M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has declined 26.13% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGACY BUSINESS SALES LIKELY TO INCREASE FURTHER FOR NORTH AMERICAN LIFE INSURERS; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ROE 9.0% VS 5.3% Y/Y; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Financial Chief Hele to Depart, Succeeded by McCallion; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Career Agency Portal Benefits Existing and Prospective Career Agents in Asia; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q U.S. Total Adjusted Earnings $653M, Up 31% Vs. Year Ago; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 16/04/2018 – Employers and Employees Embrace Automation but Fear Loss of Workplace Humanity; 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee Inducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-MetLife names U.S. CFO as head of its retirement business; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief leaves after reserves debacle

Analysts await American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. AMH’s profit will be $98.52 million for 19.57 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by American Homes 4 Rent for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $3.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 1.39 million shares to 1.79M shares, valued at $32.64 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 179,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.29, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 75 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 245.20 million shares or 1.46% less from 248.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Monarch Asset Management Ltd Co stated it has 482,120 shares. The Nebraska-based Cls Invs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 278,367 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). New York-based D E Shaw Co has invested 0.02% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Comerica Bancorporation reported 12,022 shares stake. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Ubs Oconnor Limited owns 98,500 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 94,697 shares. Duff And Phelps Invest Mgmt holds 2.92 million shares. Walleye Trading Ltd has invested 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd owns 147 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Van Eck Associate Corporation holds 0.01% or 57,606 shares in its portfolio. Ci Invests has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 53,570 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 324 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 739.18 million shares or 1.70% less from 751.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc has 128 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Live Your Vision Limited Liability Company owns 172 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Michigan-based Asset Management Inc has invested 0.14% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Cibc Ww reported 0.03% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 96,755 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dodge And Cox stated it has 1.67% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Moreover, Tdam Usa Incorporated has 1.11% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 407,308 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 15.02M shares. Moreover, Bessemer Grp has 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 14,089 shares. Sterneck Cap Management invested in 4,800 shares. M&T Savings Bank holds 0.32% or 1.38 million shares in its portfolio. 75,686 are held by Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 22,766 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 595 shares.

