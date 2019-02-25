Quantum Capital Management Increased Olin (OLN) Stake by $2.74 Million as Stock Value Declined; Keycorp (KEY) Stock Declined While Schneider Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $1.90 Million

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 22.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 342,765 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.82M, down from 442,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.65. About 7.62 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 18.95% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on KeyCorp’s comment on loan growth withdrawn; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC-SHR; 30/04/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 148.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 109,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,537 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.71M, up from 73,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.33. About 1.60 million shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 42.49% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.49% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at UBS Mini Conference May 21; 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OLIN CORP. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 16/03/2018 JKLU Working With World’s Most Innovative College, Olin College of Engineering, to Transform its Programmes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold KEY shares while 214 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 792.69 million shares or 1.45% less from 804.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Everence Mngmt reported 0.12% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Waddell & Reed Fin Incorporated invested in 0.26% or 5.92M shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.03% or 214,113 shares. Washington-based Perkins Coie Communications has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 684,968 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Maltese Capital Mngmt Limited accumulated 1.90M shares. Ledyard Bank & Trust stated it has 113,400 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Com invested 0.08% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 79,670 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Amp Investors Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 649,875 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.03% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $512.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weatherford International Limi (NYSE:WFT) by 1.46 million shares to 14.13M shares, valued at $38.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc by 136,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 632,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).

Since November 1, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $147,440 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $92,750 was made by KIMBLE DONALD R on Friday, November 2. MOONEY BETH E bought $182,600 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $970,270 activity. BOGUS DONALD W had bought 25,000 shares worth $546,750. Shares for $324,300 were bought by Sutton Scott McDougald on Thursday, November 1.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $279.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 40,648 shares to 54,844 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill by 17,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,914 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).