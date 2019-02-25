Quintana Energy Services Inc. (QES)’s Financial Results Comparing With ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO)

We are comparing Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:QES) and ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quintana Energy Services Inc. 575.56M 0.29 12.96M -0.39 0.00 ION Geophysical Corporation 180.04M 1.03 71.17M -3.84 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Quintana Energy Services Inc. and ION Geophysical Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Quintana Energy Services Inc. and ION Geophysical Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quintana Energy Services Inc. -2.25% -7.6% -4.4% ION Geophysical Corporation -39.53% -143.8% -19.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Quintana Energy Services Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, ION Geophysical Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Quintana Energy Services Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ION Geophysical Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Quintana Energy Services Inc. and ION Geophysical Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quintana Energy Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ION Geophysical Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Quintana Energy Services Inc. and ION Geophysical Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.1% and 62.4%. Quintana Energy Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 3% of ION Geophysical Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quintana Energy Services Inc. -17.79% -23.44% -37.74% -42.35% 0% -45.56% ION Geophysical Corporation -15.82% -33.54% -54.29% -68.37% -46.21% -62.28%

For the past year Quintana Energy Services Inc. was less bearish than ION Geophysical Corporation.

Summary

Quintana Energy Services Inc. beats ION Geophysical Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

Quintana Energy Services Inc. provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. It operates through four segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services. The Directional Drilling Services segment provides directional, horizontal, underbalanced, and measurement-while-drilling, as well as rental tool and pipe inspection services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing stimulation services; cementing services, such as surface- and intermediate-casing and long-string cementing services; and a range of acid stimulation services comprising CO2 foamed acid stimulation services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a pressure pumping fleet of 245,925 hydraulic horsepower. The Pressure Control Services segment offers coiled tubing, rig-assisted snubbing, nitrogen, fluid pumping, and well control services for drilling, completion, and workover activities. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a fleet of 23 coiled tubing, 36 rig-assisted snubbing, and 24 nitrogen pumping units. The Wireline Services segment offers pump-down services for setting plugs between frac stages, as well as the deployment of perforation equipment in connection with plug-and-perf operations; and other pump-down and cased-hole wireline services, including electro-mechanical pipe-cutting and punching. This segment also provides cased-hole production logging, injection profiling, stimulation performance evaluation, and water break-through identification services; and industrial logging services for cavern, storage, and injection wells, as well as operates Archer's POINT proprietary detection system and SPACE imaging and measurement platform in the land market. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 49 wireline units. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers services to manage the entire seismic process, from survey planning and design to data acquisition and management, to final subsurface imaging and reservoir characterization. This segment also provides data processing and imaging services to help its exploration and production customers for reducing exploration and production risk, evaluating and developing reservoirs, and increase production. The E&P Operations Optimization segment provides command and control software systems, related software and services for towed marine streamer and ocean bottom seismic operations, as well as for survey design. This segment also manufactures and repairs marine towed streamer acquisition and positioning systems, and analog geophone sensors. The Ocean Bottom Services segment offers survey design, planning, and optimization services to maximize seismic image quality, operational efficiency, and safety; superior imaging services; and data processing, interpretation, and reservoir services This segment also manufactures re-deployable ocean bottom cable seismic data acquisition systems. ION Geophysical Corporation markets and sells its services and products through direct sales force and third-party sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Input/Output, Inc. and changed its name to ION Geophysical Corporation in 2007. ION Geophysical Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.