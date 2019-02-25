Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Increased Mccormick & Co. (MKC) Position; State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowered Its Rogers (ROG) Stake

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc increased Mccormick & Co. (MKC) stake by 35.56% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc acquired 8,005 shares as Mccormick & Co. (MKC)’s stock rose 15.01%. The Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc holds 30,517 shares with $4.02M value, up from 22,512 last quarter. Mccormick & Co. now has $17.57B valuation. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $133.01. About 932,036 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 48.08% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick Beats Profit Expectations, Matches On Sales — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Sees FY18 EPS $6.85-EPS $6.95; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – COMPANY HAS PLANS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $100 MLN OF COST SAVINGS IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – TRONC HOLDER MERRICK VENTURE TO SELL SHRS TO MCCORMICK MEDIA; 16/05/2018 – McCormick Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – McCormick To Use Some Tax Savings To Pay Out Bonuses, Raise Wages — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,237.1 MLN VS $1,043.7 MLN; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.86, REV VIEW $5.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – McCormick: Changes Will Benefit Majority of U.S.-Based Hourly Employees

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased Rogers Corp (ROG) stake by 20.79% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 2,607 shares as Rogers Corp (ROG)’s stock declined 21.87%. The State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 9,934 shares with $1.46M value, down from 12,541 last quarter. Rogers Corp now has $2.88B valuation. The stock increased 1.78% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $156.36. About 182,277 shares traded or 30.83% up from the average. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has declined 28.88% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP – ENTERED INTO SIX-MONTH CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH STIPP TO AID IN CFO TRANSITION; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.34, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 36 investors sold MKC shares while 237 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 99.50 million shares or 5.18% less from 104.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 0.04% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Sandy Spring Bancshares stated it has 0.16% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Mackay Shields Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 19,344 shares. Zeke Advisors Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.02% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Twin Tree Mgmt LP holds 0% or 1,596 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Co owns 368,718 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 3,800 were accumulated by Murphy Cap. Tcw invested in 0.01% or 12,795 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 243,314 shares. Da Davidson And reported 0.04% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Gemmer Asset Llc accumulated 0.01% or 250 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.02% or 12,350 shares. Stone Run Capital Limited Liability Company holds 2.55% or 42,200 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorporation De has 91,844 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering McCormick \u0026 Co (NYSE:MKC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. McCormick \u0026 Co had 3 analyst reports since September 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral” on Friday, November 9. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, September 28. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, September 28 report.

Since October 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $30.75 million activity. Another trade for 51,300 shares valued at $7.29M was sold by Kurzius Lawrence Erik. On Tuesday, October 30 the insider Smith Michael R sold $1.03M. Manzone Lisa sold $1.39 million worth of stock or 9,600 shares. MCMULLEN CHRISTINA M sold $58,976 worth of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) on Tuesday, November 13. Swift Malcolm sold $3.94M worth of stock or 27,700 shares. LITTLE PATRICIA A sold $730,633 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. $710,000 worth of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) was sold by MANGAN MICHAEL D on Wednesday, October 24.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $1.97 million activity. GLANDON GARY M also sold $450,017 worth of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) on Friday, September 21. 1,500 shares were sold by SHADDAY CHRISTOPHER, worth $209,660 on Thursday, August 30. On Friday, September 21 the insider DAIGLE ROBERT C sold $351,900. $395,137 worth of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) was sold by Beulque Marc J. Another trade for 1,250 shares valued at $189,475 was sold by Knoll Jay B. 4,500 shares were sold by Hoechner Bruce D., worth $675,186 on Friday, September 21.

Analysts await Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 6.62% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.36 per share. ROG’s profit will be $23.35M for 30.78 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Rogers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.56% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Rogers (NYSE:ROG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Rogers had 3 analyst reports since September 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 18 report. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Needham.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 521,799 shares to 1.32M valued at $129.61M in 2018Q3. It also upped Dxc Technology Co stake by 4,265 shares and now owns 101,469 shares. Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.33, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 17 investors sold ROG shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 16.09 million shares or 4.61% more from 15.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 14,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Int Gp Llp holds 11,998 shares. Ack Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 230,000 shares. D E Shaw & Communication Inc holds 0% or 3,458 shares. Ameritas Invest owns 1,584 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Skylands Capital Llc stated it has 38,480 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 3,714 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 5,448 shares. G2 Invest Management invested 1.06% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 11,825 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 28,507 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Ameriprise Fin Incorporated reported 173,149 shares.

