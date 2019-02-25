Raymond James Reconfirms a Buy Rating on Enerplus (ERF); Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) Position By $2.60 Million

In a research report issued to investors and clients on 25 February, Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) stock had its Buy Rating maintained by expert analysts at Raymond James.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) stake by 39.06% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 11,600 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS)’s stock declined 22.89%. The Horseman Capital Management Ltd holds 18,100 shares with $4.06 million value, down from 29,700 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The now has $75.79B valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $198.98. About 2.10 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein: Brexit Proving Less Drastic than Expected; 03/04/2018 – Goldman promotes tech banker to co-head Americas M&A; 25/05/2018 – Italian government measures could erode banks’ capital ratios- Goldman; 09/03/2018 – China’s Hua Medicine plans $400m Hong Kong IPO, led by Goldman; 06/04/2018 – INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs reports gender pay gap of 55.5%; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs agreed to pay the Federal Reserve $54.75 million to settle claims that the bank allowed foreign exchange traders to wrongly share information about investment positions; 26/03/2018 – Global IPOs Advance 24% This Year, Goldman Sachs Leads; 24/05/2018 – GSO IS SAID TO BE BUYER OF GOLDMAN POSITION IN HOVNANIAN CDS; 06/03/2018 – After tariff fight loss, Trump economic adviser Cohn quits

Among 5 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group had 7 analyst reports since October 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, January 8. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, February 1 by Societe Generale. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, October 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 30 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Monday, December 24. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, December 7. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, November 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold GS shares while 343 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 252.31 million shares or 2.19% less from 257.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. At Commercial Bank holds 13,787 shares. Sigma Counselors holds 13,778 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Sterling Capital Management Llc holds 0.03% or 16,458 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors accumulated 40 shares. Moreover, Maryland Mgmt has 1.57% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 53,663 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Westover Capital Advisors Lc holds 5,753 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Il stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Thompson Davis holds 10 shares. Cadence Capital Management Limited has invested 0.09% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Burke & Herbert State Bank & Tru stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Wallington Asset Management holds 31,667 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 0.27% or 9,997 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Incorporated invested 0.22% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hudock Capital Gp Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Since December 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.61 million activity. Another trade for 16,451 shares valued at $2.61M was sold by PALM GREGORY K.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural gas and crude oil in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.14 billion. The Company’s crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It has a 20.48 P/E ratio. The company's natural gas area primarily consists of its non-operated Marcellus shale gas interests located in northeastern Pennsylvania.

The stock increased 1.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 485,736 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has risen 0.46% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D

