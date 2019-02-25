Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Stock Declined While Bowen Hanes & Co Has Lifted Stake; Zeke Capital Advisors Maintains Position in Keycorp New (KEY)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) by 23.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 190,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.43M, up from 810,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $764.89 million market cap company. It closed at $14.98 lastly. It is down 29.80% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.80% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 210.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 41,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 61,384 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.22 million, up from 19,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.6. About 3.90 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 18.95% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 21/05/2018 – KeyCorp: KeyBank Now Offering Zelle in Bank’s Mobile App and Online Banking Experience; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP SEES FY18 NET INTEREST INCOME $3.95B-$4.05B; 21/04/2018 – DJ KeyCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEY); 29/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net Interest Income $952M; 29/03/2018 – KEYBANK IN PACT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, TO; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES $881 MLN VS $870 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate To 4.75 Percent; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 50,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $15.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,505 shares, and cut its stake in S & P Global.

More notable recent Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Nov 13, 2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) Chairman, President and CEO Paul G Boynton Bought $137,200 of Shares – GuruFocus.com” on November 13, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces Accelerated Share Repurchases – Business Wire” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces Sale of Resins Business – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Analysis Shows Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Plug Power, Rayonier Advanced Materials, SunCoke Energy, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, and Armstrong Flooring Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold KEY shares while 214 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 792.69 million shares or 1.45% less from 804.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hilton Capital Ltd Company owns 1,345 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 2.97M are held by Victory Capital Inc. Community National Bank Na holds 8,775 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability reported 0.14% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 262,624 shares. 1832 Asset Lp accumulated 382,853 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 20,008 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.01% or 4,685 shares in its portfolio. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Com owns 0.04% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 8,255 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 741,241 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Highbridge Capital Mgmt Lc reported 143,402 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Synovus has 0% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 2,518 shares. Cleararc holds 27,234 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Colony Gru Limited Liability reported 12,726 shares stake.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $147,440 activity. 5,000 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) shares with value of $92,750 were bought by KIMBLE DONALD R. Highsmith Carlton L sold $127,910 worth of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) on Friday, November 2.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Walt Disney, Tyson Foods and Keysight Technologies – Investorplace.com” published on February 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Facebook Vs. Twitter Vs. Snapchat: How Do Key Statistics Compare? (NASDAQ:FB)(NYSE:TWTR)(NYSE:SNAP) – Benzinga” on February 18, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Does KeyCorp Really Deserve To Be So Unpopular? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deere: Why Sales Growth Is Key – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 18, 2019.