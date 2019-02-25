Ready Capital Corporation (RC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:YRIV)

We are comparing Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:YRIV) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ready Capital Corporation 154.73M 3.43 61.99M 1.91 7.93 Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited N/A 0.00 14.20M -0.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ready Capital Corporation and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Ready Capital Corporation and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ready Capital Corporation 40.06% 11.4% 2.3% Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 0.00% -7.6% -3.6%

Risk and Volatility

Ready Capital Corporation has a 0.71 beta, while its volatility is 29.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited’s 792.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 8.92 beta.

Dividends

Ready Capital Corporation pays out an annual dividend of $1.54 per share while its dividend yield is 9.6%. No dividend is paid out by Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.3% of Ready Capital Corporation shares and 0.1% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited shares. 1.6% are Ready Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ready Capital Corporation 1.68% 1.41% -10.62% -5.02% -5.02% 0% Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited -33.13% -33.7% -32.67% -32.14% -49.73% -11.68%

Summary

Ready Capital Corporation beats on 10 of the 10 factors Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through four segments: Loan Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Loan Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels; and originates and services multi-family loan products. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans through retail, correspondent, and broker channels. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is based in New York, New York.