Realpage (RP) Position Raised by Shannon River Fund Management Llc; Whirlpool (WHR) Market Valuation Declined While Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Lowered Its Holding by $338,070

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 2,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,678 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.16M, down from 71,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $145.58. About 650,308 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 31.59% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Fergus Falls Sears Hometown Store; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.50 TO $15.50 ON AN ONGOING BASIS; 23/05/2018 – Whirlpool Joins Bertelsmann in Delaying Bond Amid Choppy Markets; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS 4.5% QTR DIV INCREASE; 10/04/2018 – PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO REPORTS 5.11 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN WHIRLPOOL CORP AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS TO EXECUTE SHARE REPURCHASES OF APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN FORM OF A MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFER; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By $0.05; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation enhances voice capabilities with Google Home in connected appliances; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Capital Management Exits Position in Whirlpool; 24/04/2018 – NIDEC TO ACQUIRE WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION’S COMPRESSOR BUSINESS

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 8.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 19,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 262,321 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.29M, up from 242,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 482,776 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.07% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $627.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackline Inc by 18,300 shares to 96,672 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 434,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 367,276 shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $361.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 27,251 shares to 399,448 shares, valued at $17.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

