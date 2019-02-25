Regal Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Clorox Co Del (CLX); Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Raised Stake in Wendys Co (WEN) by $1.63 Million

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Wendys Co (WEN) by 10.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 95,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 970,765 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.64M, up from 875,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Wendys Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.55. About 188,666 shares traded. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 14.78% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 08/05/2018 – WENDY’S 1Q REV. $380.6M, EST. $379.6M; 08/05/2018 – Wendy’s 1Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 08/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Wendy’s supervisor charged with criminal sexual abuse; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $380.6 MLN VS $361.0 MLN; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S LOOKING FOR MORE DELIVERY PARTNERS TO EXPAND DELIVERY; 20/04/2018 – WENDYS CO – ANNOUNCED A 2020 GOAL OF OPENING MORE THAN 600 NEW RESTAURANTS; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO WEN.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $0.55 TO $0.57; 08/05/2018 – Wendy’s 1Q Rev $380.6M; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 3.5% Position in Wendy’s

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 28.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.73% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 13,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.07 million, up from 10,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $158.45. About 47,115 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 12.45% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/05/2018 – Clorox: $2B Repurchase Program Replaces Current $750M Program; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: AUTO-KAPS, LLC v. CLOROX COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1456 – 2018-03-16; 07/05/2018 – Former CFO Centered Clorox’s Business on the Domestic Market; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 Clorox Announces Agreement To Acquire Nutranext, A Leader In Dietary Supplements; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Cuts FY18 View To EPS $6.15-EPS $6.30; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30, EST. $6.17

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.43, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold WEN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 177.37 million shares or 4.86% less from 186.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 176,282 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) for 12,950 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). North Star Investment Mngmt has 0.22% invested in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) for 116,436 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) for 607,182 shares. Pnc Ser Grp accumulated 54,853 shares or 0% of the stock. Clinton Grp Incorporated reported 41,323 shares. 40,100 are held by Numerixs Invest Techs. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) for 51,300 shares. Prudential Inc holds 0.01% or 202,571 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 63,386 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 12,842 shares. M&T Savings Bank stated it has 13,187 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since November 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $503,182 activity.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 3,815 shares to 182,216 shares, valued at $14.82M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingevity Corp by 42,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,429 shares, and cut its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CLX shares while 270 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 95.79 million shares or 1.06% less from 96.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 285,421 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cetera Advsr Ltd reported 4,568 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Republic Invest Management Inc accumulated 121,014 shares. Thomasville Natl Bank has invested 0.08% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability reported 2% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Jnba Financial Advsrs owns 410 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Com stated it has 1,600 shares. Tctc Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 705 were reported by Smithfield Tru. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Jensen Investment Management Inc accumulated 40,075 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 8,968 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Harvey Investment Communications Limited Liability Company has 12,001 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $475.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,145 shares to 28,825 shares, valued at $8.38M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Iii by 6,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,188 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $54.95 million activity. Another trade for 3,354 shares valued at $485,409 was sold by Balousek Jon M. Another trade for 25,950 shares valued at $4.27 million was sold by Willoughby Dawn C. The insider Costello Michael R. sold 6,882 shares worth $1.10 million. GARNER DENISE had sold 18,366 shares worth $3.00 million on Thursday, December 6. $1.63M worth of stock was sold by Laszlo Matthew T on Wednesday, February 6. $600,487 worth of stock was sold by Baker Jeff on Friday, December 7.