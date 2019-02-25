Regal Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $398,692 as Valuation Rose; Rothschild Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake in Potlatchdeltic (PCH) by $382,080

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 12.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 23,271 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.72M, down from 26,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $171.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $115.25. About 8.74M shares traded or 6.78% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (PCH) by 1.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 9,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 526,561 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.56 million, down from 536,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $37.04. About 491,978 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 25.36% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.36% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 21 investors sold PCH shares while 68 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 51.74 million shares or 0.16% more from 51.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 36,337 shares to 685,735 shares, valued at $45.80 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 31,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 insider sales for $11.46 million activity. 1,153 shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N, worth $124,178 on Friday, December 28. The insider Parker Mary Jayne sold $3.44 million. $5.73 million worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares were sold by IGER ROBERT A.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $475.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,146 shares to 4,405 shares, valued at $724,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.