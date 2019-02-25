Regions Financial (RF) to pay $0.14 on Apr 1, 2019; Harris (HRS) Has 0.98 Sentiment

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) is expected to pay $0.14 on Apr 1, 2019. (NYSE:RF) shareholders before Mar 7, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Regions Financial Corp’s current price of $16.24 translates into 0.86% yield. Regions Financial Corp’s dividend has Mar 8, 2019 as record date. Feb 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.24. About 10.31M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.20% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 19/03/2018 Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS TOTALED $84 MLN COMPARED TO $63 MLN IN PREVIOUS QUARTER; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp. Names John Turner CEO Effective July 2, 2018; Grayson Hall To Serve As Executive Chairman; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECREASED 9 BASIS POINTS, AND 11 BASIS POINTS ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 21/03/2018 – REGIONS BANK – INCREASING ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – NON-GAAP BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 11 PCT AT QTR-END VS 11 PCT AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS

Harris Corp (HRS) investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 242 funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 246 cut down and sold their holdings in Harris Corp. The funds in our database now have: 96.73 million shares, down from 98.88 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Harris Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 8 to 10 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 204 Increased: 162 New Position: 80.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold Regions Financial Corporation shares while 204 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 772.92 million shares or 3.64% less from 802.09 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aviva Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 542,216 shares. Stonebridge Capital Lc accumulated 0.05% or 12,937 shares. Mercer Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 500 shares. 522,367 are held by Brant Point Inv Mngmt Limited Com. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). 20,786 were reported by Bbva Compass Commercial Bank. Ims, Oregon-based fund reported 1,320 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr Incorporated holds 63,223 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 0.02% or 289,707 shares. Moreover, Dorsey Wright And Assocs has 0.57% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). 95,243 were accumulated by Green Square Cap Lc. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% stake. Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Putnam Investments Ltd Liability holds 0.45% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) or 11.26M shares. Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv stated it has 16,405 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Another recent and important Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news was published by Investorplace.com which published an article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Regions Financial, Fortinet and U.S. Bancorp – Investorplace.com” on February 08, 2019.

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $16.65 billion. The Company’s Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits. It has a 10.59 P/E ratio. This segment serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors.

Among 8 analysts covering Regions Financial (NYSE:RF), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Regions Financial had 8 analyst reports since October 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, October 24. Nomura downgraded Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) on Monday, December 10 to “Reduce” rating. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy” on Wednesday, January 9. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Monday, November 26. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Monday, February 4. Barclays Capital maintained Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) rating on Thursday, February 21. Barclays Capital has “Sell” rating and $17 target. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of RF in report on Monday, November 26 to “Overweight” rating.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $18.27 million activity.

M. Kraus & Co holds 5.34% of its portfolio in Harris Corporation for 54,461 shares. Reliant Investment Management Llc owns 31,904 shares or 3.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wheatland Advisors Inc has 3.46% invested in the company for 27,231 shares. The Florida-based First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services has invested 3.18% in the stock. Hilton Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 122,175 shares.

More notable recent Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Harris Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Harris Promises Suitable Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Harris Corp.: Jump Right In – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Harris +5.1% on FQ2 beat, raised guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Harris Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

The stock increased 0.80% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $165.88. About 471,198 shares traded. Harris Corporation (HRS) has risen 0.17% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 09/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Collins Introduce Legislation to Support Animals Rescued by Federal Government; 09/04/2018 – International Classical Recording Artist Audrey DuBois Harris Releases New CD ‘God Bless America’; 13/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Ahead of Trump’s Visit to California, Harris, Feinstein Lead CA Congressional Delegation in Raising Concerns Over; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 21/03/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES NAMES MARK HARRIS CFO; 09/05/2018 – Miami Beach Selects Harris Corporation to Modernize Public Safety Radio Network; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Harris: Rep. Harris Votes Against Fiscally Irresponsible Spending Bill; 22/03/2018 – Harris Corporation Awarded $161 Million F/A-18 Electronic Warfare System Contract; Recognized for 20 years of 100% On-Time; 18/04/2018 – Harris, St. Laurent & Chaudhry LLP and Mark Kelly, Esq. Announce Commencement of a Class Action Lawsuit by Former Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – Paul Harris, CEO of Aurora, Appointed as the HDBaseT Alliance’s New Chair of the AV Work Group