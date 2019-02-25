Regis Management Co Cut Stake in Guidewire Software (GWRE) by $568,125 as Stock Value Declined; Robeco Institutional Asset Management Holds Stake in Costar Group (CSGP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 27.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 3,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,897 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.85M, up from 10,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $7.44 during the last trading session, reaching $411.82. About 205,961 shares traded or 7.79% up from the average. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 24.42% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto

Regis Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 9.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc sold 5,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,481 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.50 million, down from 60,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $92. About 646,580 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 17.23% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $25.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,399 shares to 35,731 shares, valued at $4.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 177,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,069 shares, and cut its stake in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 19 investors sold CSGP shares while 121 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 32.71 million shares or 1.16% less from 33.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Stevens Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 19,502 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Barclays Pcl accumulated 0.01% or 23,119 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Panagora Asset reported 13,698 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.1% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 109,726 shares. Wms Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 762 shares. Victory Cap Inc owns 9,416 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Qs Investors holds 0% or 9 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 33,895 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parkside Finance Fincl Bank And Trust reported 403 shares. The Illinois-based Blair William & Company Il has invested 0.65% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). 1,503 are owned by Glenmede Tru Com Na.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $544,439 activity. $199,662 worth of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) was sold by NASSETTA CHRISTOPHER J.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 24 selling transactions for $16.74 million activity. Sherry Steven P. sold $373,220 worth of stock or 4,574 shares. Shares for $67,830 were sold by DUBOIS GUY on Friday, December 7. $1.48M worth of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) shares were sold by Ryu Marcus. The insider Polelle Michael sold 3,111 shares worth $322,017. King James Winston sold $431,299 worth of stock or 4,167 shares. On Thursday, November 15 the insider Conway Craig sold $33,668.

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on March, 5. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -140.00% negative EPS growth.

Regis Management Co Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $669.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares California Muni Bond E (CMF) by 6,100 shares to 57,464 shares, valued at $3.33M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 71,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).