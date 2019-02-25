Reliance Trust Has Increased Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $492,328; As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Declined, Night Owl Capital Management Raised Stake by $2.23 Million

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 21.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 13,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,874 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.48 million, up from 62,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $161.89. About 89,714 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/03/2018 – Facebook in storm over Cambridge Analytica scandal; 10/04/2018 – With Facebook’s power comes the responsibility to protect the privacy of people’s data, says Rep. John Sarbanes; 13/03/2018 – Facebook Inc vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 27/03/2018 – Rift deepens between Apple, India’s telecom regulator over anti-spam app; 01/04/2018 – Editorial: Facebook Is Not the Problem. Lax Privacy Rules Are; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 4% after a bad weekend of news; 04/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service; 25/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: House Democrats: Facebook ‘Embeds’ Could Break Campaign Finance Law; 30/03/2018 – Facebook employees in an uproar over leaked memo, some call for aggressive action against leakers; 30/05/2018 – Senator Mark Warner: Facebook’s move to create transparency around paid political ads isn’t going to be enough “Pretty darn good” – but misses the point, says Mark Warner

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 66.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 3,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,532 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.24M, up from 4,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $176.92. About 16.18M shares traded or 1.27% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – DARAZ WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER SAME BRAND FOLLOWING TRANSACTION; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTL MEDICAL SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK PACT WITH ALIBABA; 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM; 14/05/2018 – China tech giants bet on untangling logistics of Indonesian e-commerce; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS DNAFIT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA SAID TO INVEST NO LESS THAN 4B YUAN IN HUITONGDA: DAILY

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84M and $282.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 3,603 shares to 215,726 shares, valued at $32.38M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 42 sales for $182.00 million activity. 750 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $115,710 on Wednesday, October 24. Shares for $5.45 million were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Tuesday, November 13. Cox Christopher K sold $907,786 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, September 4. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.79M was made by Sandberg Sheryl on Tuesday, January 8. $392,937 worth of stock was sold by FISCHER DAVID B. on Monday, October 29. 4,761 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Personal Fincl Services reported 2,212 shares. Tealwood Asset has invested 0.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Loeb Partners invested 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Marshwinds Advisory stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Regent Investment Ltd Llc has 2.96% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 6,637 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Moreover, Birinyi Assoc has 1.34% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 22,850 shares. Triangle Wealth Mngmt holds 1,239 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Davis accumulated 2.66% or 28,563 shares. Everett Harris & Ca stated it has 193,547 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Lc has 0.45% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 30,885 shares. Motco holds 29,070 shares. 14,443 are held by Paloma Prtn Mngmt. 3,653 are held by Peak Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Becker Capital Mngmt owns 3,437 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) data breach could result in a multibillion-dollar fine by the Federal Trade Commission – Live Trading News” on February 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Big Afternoon for Q4 Earnings: FB, MSFT, TSLA, QCOM & V – Nasdaq” published on January 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook’s (FB) Aggressive Video Push to Aid Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook’s Ascent From The Depths Of Despair Is Underway – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $643.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 4,090 shares to 2,807 shares, valued at $231,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets (VEA) by 23,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 789,009 shares, and cut its stake in Asml Holding Nv (NASDAQ:ASML).