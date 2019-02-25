RENN Fund Inc. (RCG) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
0% of RENN Fund Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.91% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of RENN Fund Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.69% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have RENN Fund Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RENN Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|36.44%
|21.95%
|9.89%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares RENN Fund Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RENN Fund Inc.
|1.09M
|N/A
|0.00
|Industry Average
|88.68M
|243.35M
|30.78
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for RENN Fund Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|RENN Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.31
|2.09
|2.13
|2.40
As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 143.50%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RENN Fund Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RENN Fund Inc.
|-3.85%
|-6.83%
|-12.66%
|-10.39%
|7.91%
|-0.27%
|Industry Average
|2.56%
|3.66%
|6.51%
|3.80%
|5.69%
|5.71%
For the past year RENN Fund Inc. has -0.27% weaker performance while RENN Fund Inc.’s rivals have 5.71% stronger performance.
Dividends
RENN Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
RENN Fund Inc.’s peers beat RENN Fund Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.