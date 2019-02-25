RENN Fund Inc. (RCG) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of RENN Fund Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.91% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of RENN Fund Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.69% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have RENN Fund Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 36.44% 21.95% 9.89%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares RENN Fund Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 1.09M N/A 0.00 Industry Average 88.68M 243.35M 30.78

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for RENN Fund Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RENN Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.31 2.09 2.13 2.40

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 143.50%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RENN Fund Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. -3.85% -6.83% -12.66% -10.39% 7.91% -0.27% Industry Average 2.56% 3.66% 6.51% 3.80% 5.69% 5.71%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc. has -0.27% weaker performance while RENN Fund Inc.’s rivals have 5.71% stronger performance.

Dividends

RENN Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

RENN Fund Inc.’s peers beat RENN Fund Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.