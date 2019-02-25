Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Comparing side by side

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group Inc. N/A 0.00 31.03M -0.90 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 24.93M 8.09 60.69M -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Replimune Group Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ADMA Biologics Inc. -243.44% -159.4% -57.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Replimune Group Inc. is 40.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 40.6. The Current Ratio of rival ADMA Biologics Inc. is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.9. Replimune Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Replimune Group Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s potential upside is 129.89% and its average target price is $10.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 56.1% of Replimune Group Inc. shares and 58.9% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 45.3% of Replimune Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replimune Group Inc. -6.6% -5.41% -27.08% 0% 0% -7.65% ADMA Biologics Inc. -15.56% -22.74% -31.33% -4.09% 64.21% 38.63%

For the past year Replimune Group Inc. had bearish trend while ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors ADMA Biologics Inc.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.