Reviewing ABB Ltd (ABB)’s and The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)’s results

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) and The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABB Ltd 36.05B 1.20 2.25B 1.05 18.09 The Gorman-Rupp Company 414.33M 2.17 39.98M 1.49 22.85

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ABB Ltd and The Gorman-Rupp Company. The Gorman-Rupp Company appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ABB Ltd. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. ABB Ltd’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than The Gorman-Rupp Company.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) and The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABB Ltd 6.24% 16.1% 5.1% The Gorman-Rupp Company 9.65% 11.4% 9.4%

Risk and Volatility

ABB Ltd is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.24. From a competition point of view, The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1.08 beta which is 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ABB Ltd is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, The Gorman-Rupp Company has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. The Gorman-Rupp Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ABB Ltd.

Dividends

The annual dividend that ABB Ltd pay is $0.8 per share with a dividend yield of 3.96%. The Gorman-Rupp Company also pays out annual dividends at $0.5 per share and at a 1.46% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for ABB Ltd and The Gorman-Rupp Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ABB Ltd 1 0 1 2.50 The Gorman-Rupp Company 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ABB Ltd and The Gorman-Rupp Company are owned by institutional investors at 5% and 55.6% respectively. Competitively, The Gorman-Rupp Company has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ABB Ltd -6.61% -8.19% -18.75% -18.89% -26.62% -29.38% The Gorman-Rupp Company 1.34% 0.88% 0.31% 8.13% 14.65% 15.16%

For the past year ABB Ltd has -29.38% weaker performance while The Gorman-Rupp Company has 15.16% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 16 factors The Gorman-Rupp Company beats ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, power grid, and industrial automation products for utilities, transportation, infrastructure, and industrial customers worldwide. The company provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, low- and medium-voltage switchgears, switches, DIN rail components, and installation materials for building, data center, rail, wind and solar, food and beverage, marine, and oil and gas industries. It also offers motors, generators, variable speed drives, robots and robotics, solar inverters, wind converters, rectifiers, and excitation systems, as well as power quality and protection solutions, electric vehicle fast charging infrastructure solutions, and components and subsystems for railways, and related services for discrete automation, process industries, transportation, and utilities. In addition, the company develops and sells control and plant optimization systems, automation products and solutions, and industry-specific application services for the oil, gas, petrochemicals, metals and minerals, marine and turbocharging, pulp and paper, chemical and pharmaceuticals, and power industries. Further, it manufactures and sells an array of high-voltage products, including switchgears, capacitors, and power transmission systems, as well as power, distribution, and traction transformers; and supplies power and automation products, systems, and service and software solutions for power generation, transmission, and distribution to utility, industry, transportation, and infrastructure customers. The company has a strategic collaboration with IBM to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions. ABB Ltd was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellow, and oscillating pumps. Its products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, military, and other liquid-handling applications, as well as in heating, ventilating, and air conditioning applications. The company markets its products through a network of distributors, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, third-party distributor catalogs, and direct sales. The Gorman-Rupp Company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio.