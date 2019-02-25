Reviewing Ability Inc. (ABIL)’s and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)’s results

Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL) and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ability Inc. 2.38M 5.50 8.00M -2.43 0.00 DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 276.30M 0.88 7.55M 0.78 16.57

Demonstrates Ability Inc. and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ability Inc. and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ability Inc. -336.13% 544.5% -47.1% DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 2.73% 10.1% 4.1%

Liquidity

Ability Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ability Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.4% of Ability Inc. shares and 14.6% of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. shares. 50.39% are Ability Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ability Inc. -12.64% -28.46% -28.13% -3.69% -47.32% -46.59% DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. -1.08% -4.03% 26.2% 26.95% 57.79% 38.88%

For the past year Ability Inc. has -46.59% weaker performance while DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. has 38.88% stronger performance.

Summary

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. beats Ability Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Ability Inc. provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and satellite interception systems. It also provides geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. Ability Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides network access solutions and communications equipment for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber lines (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and gigabit Ethernet passive optical network (GEPON) optical network terminals. The company also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPON and GEPON; and point-to-point Ethernet service for 1 gigabit to 10 gigabit access. In addition, it offers Ethernet switching products; mobile backhaul products comprising standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces; software defined networks and network function virtualization tools and building blocks; and passive optical LAN products consisting of integrated power over Ethernet units. The Company is headquartered in Oakland, California. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of DASAN Networks, Inc.