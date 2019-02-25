Reviewing Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)’s results

We are contrasting Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 13.88M 158.69 112.06M -2.45 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 13.78M -0.43 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. -807.35% -32.7% -30.9% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 66.4% -73.3%

Volatility & Risk

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s 1.29 beta indicates that its volatility is 29.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Histogenics Corporation on the other hand, has 0.89 beta which makes it 11.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.7 and a Quick Ratio of 21.7. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Histogenics Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Histogenics Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is $65, with potential upside of 52.08%. Competitively the consensus target price of Histogenics Corporation is $3.5, which is potential 2,592.31% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Histogenics Corporation appears more favorable than Acceleron Pharma Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.1% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares and 17.8% of Histogenics Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares. Competitively, 6.2% are Histogenics Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. -9.13% -14.31% -6.67% 37.98% 37.04% 13.34% Histogenics Corporation 8.67% -13.07% -25.83% -83.15% -75.9% -77.31%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Histogenics Corporation had bearish trend.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.